New Cadiz Clean Water Solutions Video Produced by Tandem Stills + Motion

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP) ("Cadiz", the "Company"), a leading provider of clean water solutions, announced today the release of a new short film produced by award-winning visual media company Tandem Stills + Motion focused on the unique and spectacular water resources of the Cadiz Ranch in California's eastern Mojave Desert.  Tandem's breathtaking photography and documentary-style films capturing inspirational stories about our planet have won numerous awards for work in the broadcast television, giant-screen film and digital streaming marketplace.

Cadiz is a water solutions innovator delivering clean, reliable and affordable water to people through a combination of unique assets, innovation, and state-of-the-art conservation. To view the Cadiz - Clean Water Solutions short film, visit the Company's YouTube Channel or www.cadizinc.com.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a variety of innovative water supply, storage, conveyance and treatment projects. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

Cadiz, Inc. Clean Water Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cadiz Inc.)
