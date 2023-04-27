NHMA to Convene Top Hispanic Health Leaders and Deans at 26th Annual Conference April 27-30 in Chicago, Urges Investment in Equity

NHMA to Convene Top Hispanic Health Leaders and Deans at 26th Annual Conference April 27-30 in Chicago, Urges Investment in Equity

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of healthcare professionals and academic leaders from across the nation will convene at the National Hispanic Medical Association's (NHMA) 26th Annual Conference on Latino health and equity this week from April 27-30, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

(PRNewsfoto/National Hispanic Medical Association) (PRNewswire)

For over 25 years, NHMA has secured significant investments to advance equity and its conference continues to empower current Latino physicians with new opportunities and knowledge, uplift the next generation of Latino health professionals through mentorship, and celebrate the achievements of Latinos in medicine and health.

With a prominent lineup of expert speakers, NHMA hosts the only of national conference on Latino health, offering an excellent opportunity to engage in educational workshops, plenaries, and career development opportunities on improving access to health care and addressing social determinants of health.

This year's pressing topics and policy priorities include defending physicians' ability to provide care without interference, preserving access to lifesaving reproductive health care for Latinas, increasing Latino representation in medical school admissions and faculty, expanding health insurance coverage and supporting prevention and mental health services for Latinos (including undocumented people).

Noteworthy local and national leaders — such as Geraldine Luna, MD, Director, Chicago Department of Public Health; Iris Y. Martinez, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Former Illinois Senator of the 20th District; Jose Romero, MD, Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); David E. Hayes-Bautista, PhD, Director, Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Dr. Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD, Dean & Vice President for Medical Affairs, Rosalind Franklin University Chicago Medical School; and Dr. Thomas Boyle, DO, MBA, FACEP, FACOEP, Dean & Assistant Clinical Professor Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, among others — will share their vision for strategic policies and programs to advance progress.

On the evening of Saturday, April 29, attendees will celebrate Latino excellence in medicine and public health by honoring trailblazers at the NHMA Leadership Awards Gala and Dance, featuring the below esteemed awardees:

Lifetime Career Award: Alan Ira Ross , MD, PhD - Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician, New York, NY

Physician of the Year Awards: Armando De Alba Rosales , MD, MPH - Asst. Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Medicine; Trinidad Solis MD, MPH - Deputy Health Officer, Fresno County Department of Public Health

Federal Government Award of the Year: Jose R Romero, MD - Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)

State Government Award of the Year: Diana E. Ramos , MD, MPH, MBA - California Surgeon General, State of California

Corporate Award of the Year: UnitedHealth Group

Fellow of the Year Award: Giselle Plata , DO, MPH - Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital , Captain, U.S. Army Medical Reserve Corps

Resident of the Year Award: Christian Suri , MD - Pediatric Neurology Resident, Cohen Children's Medical Center

Young Physician of the Year Award: Franklyn Rocha Cabrero , MD - Clinical Neurophysiology & Neurohospitalist Consultant, Imperium RevDoc Neuroanalysis; Claudia Alejandra Alvarez , DO - Assistant Clinical Professor, Harbor-UCLA Family Medicine Residency Program.

NHMA thanks the following sponsors for their support: Centene , UnitedHealth Group , Illumina , Rockefeller Foundation , AARP, Better Medicare Alliance , Pfizer , PhRMA , Johnson & Johnson, AMA, Novo Nordisk, Lily, Vertex, AMGEN, Abbott, Davita, LabCorp, Leukemia and Lymphoma Association, Travere Therapeutics.

Learn more about the NHMA 26th Annual Conference at nhmamd.org/2023-conference .

About National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA): Established in 1994 in Washington D.C., NHMA is the premier non-profit membership association representing the interests of 50,000 licensed Hispanic physicians in the United States. The mission of NHMA is to empower Hispanic physician leaders to improve the health of Hispanics in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Hispanic Medical Association