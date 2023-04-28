DUBLIN, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has won four Stevie® Awards from the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). TriNet was among more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. The awards were given for TriNet PeopleForce, TriNet's annual conference focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility and innovation for SMBs.

TriNet Wins Four Stevie Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2022 (PRNewswire)

TriNet received a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of Corporate & Community – B2B Event, a Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Brand & Experiences – Brand Engagement Event, a second Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Conferences & Meetings – Conference, and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Corporate & Community – Customer Engagement Event.

"TriNet PeopleForce began as a virtual conference during the height of the pandemic to help SMBs rebuild, reimagine and move forward. It has become a much-anticipated annual gathering featuring a wide variety of critical topics and the SMB's that are the heart of our nation's economy," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "I am proud that TriNet PeopleForce continues to expand and evolve into the premier event for SMBs."

He continued, "I want to thank the Stevie Awards team for this incredible recognition. I would also like to thank my team that goes above and beyond to create an award-winning event that celebrates the people and innovation that drives America's small and medium-size businesses."

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 took place both virtually and in-person from Brooklyn, NY, bringing together a high-profile roster of thought leaders in business, sports, entertainment, culture, and modern historical figures covering such topics as business resiliency, company culture and the future of work. Conversations, presentations and entertainment were focused on the themes of passion, purpose and perseverance.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

