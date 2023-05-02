In honor of Women's Health Month MegaFood Launches Women's Ensemble Collection: A New Suite of Products that Support the Female Cycle

The new science-backed sub brand includes products designed to target symptoms associated with PMS and support mood

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MegaFood®, a certified B Corporation celebrating its 50th anniversary of crafting nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins and minerals made with real food, is kicking off Women's Health Month (May) with the launch of Women's Ensemble, a new collection of supplements specifically designed for the cycles and stages of female health. Available in a new liquid beadlet format and formulated by a female doctor, these products were developed to conveniently suit a woman's unique cycle and mitigate some of the uncomfortable side effects.

"Women's health needs have been neglected because most health research is based on men," states Matt Smith, VP of Marketing, MegaFood. "At MegaFood, we don't believe in a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to health and wellness. Our new Women's Ensemble addresses specific health concerns tailored for women in a powerful, dual-delivery capsule made with clinically studied botanicals. This new collection was made for women, by women to address their unique needs."

Eight in 10 women experience period issues, such as PMS, every cycle.1 MegaFood created a solution that acknowledges the biological factors that contribute to a female's hormones and overall health. Each supplement is designed with the highest quality standards and carefully crafted with premium, clinically tested ingredients that support each phase of the menstrual cycle. The product line is vegetarian, gluten-free, glyphosate residue free, tested for 125+ pesticides and herbicides, and made without nine food allergens.

The Women's Ensemble collection includes:

PMS Support (SRP $35.99 ): Formulated with chaste tree berry extract paired with traditional herbs, this product is clinically shown to support a woman's healthy hormonal balance associated with menstruation.* (SRP): Formulated with chaste tree berry extract paired with traditional herbs, this product is clinically shown to support a woman's healthy hormonal balance associated with menstruation.*

Mood Reset (SRP $35.99 ): This supplement helps manage occasional stress, supports a positive mood and healthy stress response, featuring clinically studied Affron saffron and lavender oil.* (SRP): This supplement helps manage occasional stress, supports a positive mood and healthy stress response, featuring clinically studied Affron saffron and lavender oil.*

"I'm delighted with the launch of our new Women's Ensemble collection. These products provide focused support for two long overlooked areas of women's health: hormonal balance and mood," says Erin Stokes, Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director at MegaFood. "PMS Support and Mood Reset harness the plant power of clinically studied chaste tree berry extract and Affron saffron. In these two products, modern science meets traditional plant use to provide meaningful botanical support for women."

Since 2019, MegaFood has partnered with the Women's Earth Alliance (WEA) , a global organization that catalyzes women-led, grassroots solutions to protect our environment, support farmers and strengthen communities. To support WEA's work with women leaders and in honor of the Women's Ensemble launch, MegaFood has donated $10,000 to the organization. Since the start of their partnership, MegaFood has contributed more than $100,000 to help fund this critical work.

The Women's Ensemble is now available in Sprouts Farmers Market, select Target stores, Amazon and MegaFood.com. To learn more about Women's Ensemble and MegaFood, visit our blog: Introducing Women's Ensemble .

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, certified B Corporation and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, expertly crafts nutrient-rich, planet-first vitamins and minerals paired with real food. Driven by its belief that food grown from healthy soil is a solution to making people and the planet healthier, MegaFood supports trusted farm partners who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. MegaFood products are: tested for 125+ pesticides, Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose, enabling the removal of 450,000 pounds of nature-bound plastic waste. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

