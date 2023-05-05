Meet AdminaHealth® in Booth #801 at BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, the leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, will be exhibiting, as well as presenting, at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo taking place May 8-10 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. The multi-day Expo brings together the nation's top brokers, industry practitioners, and benefits experts and highlights industry innovations.

Meet AdminaHealth at Booth #801 at the 2023 BenefitsPRO Broker Expo (PRNewswire)

Attendees are invited to stop by booth #801 and meet with Vice Presidents of Sales Christian Morris and Grace Brueckner to learn more about how implementing a SaaS solution for billing administration can be a remarkably simple way to fast-track business growth. AdminaHealth clients often quickly realize positive ROI to cover the first year or more of platform costs. Moreover, given the platform's exceptional accuracy and ability to eliminate billing challenges, users of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite® are robustly equipped to retain current clients and attract new business.

The AdminaHealth Billing Suite is recognized in the industry for enabling a smooth transition from spreadsheet-based employee benefit premium billing administration to a streamlined process where 80 percent or more of the effort is automated. It is comprehensive and flexible, providing benefits professionals with one location to reconcile, consolidate, report on, and pay for benefits for both fully-insured and self-funded groups.

On Tuesday, May 9, Brueckner will be presenting The Future of Benefits Billing: One Solution and Pay Them All at 12:30 PM on the Solutions Stage. In her presentation, Brueckner will cover some of the advanced features of the AdminaHealth Billing Suite, including the Payroll Comparison Report, sub-level reconciliation reporting, benefits expense allocation, and digital payments.

"With its ability to seamlessly and quickly integrate with any enrollment, BenAdmin, or payroll platform, the AdminaHealth solution offers brokers an automated SaaS platform that removes the complexities of billing," says Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO, and Founding Member. "Our clients appreciate that they can offer unlimited medical, insurance, and voluntary benefit coverages with minimal administrative burden."

All Expo attendees are invited to visit AdminaHealth at Booth #801. Attendees who would like to schedule a meeting during the conference can email the AdminaHealth team at info@AdminaHealth.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Collinson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, AdminaHealth

203-973-7521, j.collinson@adminahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdminaHealth