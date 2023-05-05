TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reports on Voting Results from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on May 4, 2023. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 197,765,987, representing 74.11 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The following resolutions were approved by shareholders:

Election of Directors

The eight director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Per cent Withheld Per cent David W. Drinkwater 190,429,252 96.66 % 6,570,524 3.34 % Brett M. Gellner 191,382,537 97.15 % 5,617,239 2.85 % Allen R. Hagerman 193,030,786 97.99 % 3,968,990 2.01 % Georganne M. Hodges 190,281,537 96.59 % 6,718,239 3.41 % Kerry O'Reilly Wilks 192,264,082 97.60 % 4,735,694 2.40 % Todd J. Stack 193,276,322 98.11 % 3,723,454 1.89 % Michael J. Novelli 191,554,528 97.24 % 5,445,248 2.76 % Susan M. Ward 195,327,196 99.15 % 1,672,580 0.85 %

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Per cent 197,669,640 99.95 % 96,347 0.05 %

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 11 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,965 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

