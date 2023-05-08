Cambridge Orthopaedic Labs Announces the First Commercial Case using the Patented PolyArmour™ Dynamic non-Invasive Wrist fixation System

BRYN MAWR, Pa. and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Orthopaedic Labs, the creator of the first patented non-invasive external fracture fixation system, PolyArmour, announces that the first commercial PolyArmour case was performed by Douglas Fugate, MD at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, PA on Friday April 28, 2023. Dr. Fugate chose to use the PolyArmour system on a 69-year-old patient with a history of osteoporosis.

The PolyArmour system allows the surgeon to achieve clinically demonstrated performance at the level of a surgical intervention without a surgical procedure. PolyArmour was cleared by the US FDA in 2022 and launched at the AAOS meeting in Las Vegas in early March 2023.

"We are so pleased with Dr. Fugate's choice of PolyArmour and want to congratulate him and the entire Cambridge Ortho team and our inventor/founder Dr. Ali Bajwa on their dedication to bringing this innovation to the US market and this first successful application," said David W. Anderson, CEO of Cambridge Orthopaedic Labs.

PolyArmour is available nationwide. Product inquiries should be addressed to Eric Swanstrom, VP sales at e.swanstrom@cambridgeorthopaediclabs.com or by calling (312) 213-8752.

For more information on Cambridge Orthopaedic Labs and PolyArmour including published data on clinical usage, please visit www.cambridgeorthopaediclabs.com or call David Anderson, CEO on 610-457-8707.

