CAPEWELL ANNOUNCES ERIN MACALUSO JOINS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in custom-engineered survivability and aerial delivery solutions, announced that Erin Macaluso has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

As Capewell's Chief Financial Officer, Macaluso will report to Lane Wiggers, Capewell's Chief Executive Officer, and be accountable for developing, managing, and executing against the company's overall financial goals. She will also be responsible for daily oversight of financial and accounting operations across all Capewell locations in the United States and Europe, including strategic planning, revenue forecasting, financial compliance and documentation, and investment activity.

"Capewell could not be more excited with Erin's addition to the leadership team as our new CFO," commented Wiggers. "Erin has exceptional financial acumen and manufacturing expertise and is exactly the right leader at the right time on Capewell's growth trajectory."

Erin Macaluso is an accomplished finance professional with over two decades of experience in financial planning and analysis (FP&A) specifically for the defense and aerospace sectors. FP&A includes planning, forecasting, budgeting, and analytical activities that support a company's major business decisions and overall financial health.

Macaluso began her career in public accounting at one of the top 20 accounting and consulting firms in the United States. Since then, Macaluso has worked in a variety accounting and finance capacities of increasing responsibility, including her most recent role as Director of Finance at Pursuit Aerospace (formerly Paradigm Precision), a global manufacturer of complex aircraft engine components for both commercial and military use. During her time at Pursuit Aerospace, Macaluso was responsible for implementing a comprehensive reporting system to capture key metrics and trending data across the global organization that did not previously exist. This was instrumental in streamlining the organization's ability to quantify the financial impact of process improvements across the company. She was also responsible for reporting ongoing performance gains to the executive team.

Prior to that, Macaluso spent more than 15 years in the financial management department at Pratt & Whitney, a global leader in propulsion systems used in some of the most advanced commercial and military aircraft in the world. As one of the "big three" aero-engine manufacturers, the company competes with General Electric and Rolls-Royce, and has been awarded several large contracts with the Department of Defense over the years.

"After nearly two decades at companies that make equipment for commercial and military aircraft, I'm excited to join the Capewell team and become part of a company with a rich history in aerial delivery and survivability solutions that keep service men and women around the world safe. I look forward to collaborating with the rest of Capewell team to support its mission and drive continued growth well into the future," said Erin.

"Erin is a rare breed, an unbelievable financial talent while simultaneously being a leader of incredible character. She's contributed decades of financial leadership at global organizations that manufacture complex, mission-critical products for military aircraft around the world. This experience is an invaluable asset to our organization, and we are thrilled to have her on our team," said Thomas Weidley, Capewell's Chief Operating Officer.

Erin holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Management, both from the University of Connecticut. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About Capewell

Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor survivability and aerial delivery products and services for the defense community. With locations in the United States and Europe, Capewell supplies the Department of Defense, Allies, and Partners around the world with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase success. Capewell maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

