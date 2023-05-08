Flipz Twists Up New State Fair Inspired Pretzel Lineup Just in Time for Summer Snacking

Available in Churros and Strawberry Shortcake varieties, the Flipz State Fair offerings perfectly capture the signature fun and flavors of the state fair.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipz , the beloved chocolate covered pretzel brand, is twisting the most celebrated state fair snacks into pretzel form this summer. The brand is rolling out an all new Flipz State Fair lineup in two delicious varieties that are sure to take your taste buds on a flavorful ride.

Flipz is rolling out the all-new Flipz State Fair lineup in two delicious varieties that are sure to take your taste buds on a flavorful ride. (PRNewswire)

The two new offerings – Flipz State Fair Churros and Flipz State Fair Strawberry Shortcake – bring all the mouthwatering excitement of the concession stand staples that inspired the flavors, with no admission ticket required to get a taste.

Flipz State Fair Churros : Flipz's signature salty and crunchy pretzels are coated in a cinnamon sugar churro-flavored coating and drizzled with creamy milk chocolate to take taste buds on a state fair adventure packed with sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Flipz State Fair Strawberry Shortcake: For a new twist on the light and fruity concession that perfectly balances salty and sweet, Flipz pretzels are coated in fresh strawberry, sweet cream, and buttery cake flavored coating.

"As a brand, we are all about bringing fun and flavor to our fans wherever they are. The state fair is such an exciting staple moment of the summer season, and we were inspired by that energy" shared Simge Weinling-Dogrular, Head of Marketing at pladis Americas. "With our Flipz State Fair offerings, we are bringing much-needed fun to everyday routines with snacks that transport our fans to thrilling times with family and friends at the state fair with every bite."

The amusement park-inspired flavors are available now through September at select retailers, including Albertsons, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, ShopRite and Publix, while supplies last.

For more Flipz flavor innovation, fans can also check out the all-new Flipz STUFF'D Double Peanut Butter, featuring a pretzel nugget stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in delectable peanut butter flavored coating. Any peanut butter lover's dream, the salty, sweet, and crunchy snack is available now exclusively at 7-Eleven.

To learn more about Flipz, visit Flipz.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About pladis Global:

pladis is one of the world's leading snacking companies and home to much loved brands including Flipz®, DeMet's Turtles®, McVitie's, and Carr's. pladis is also proud to distribute a carefully curated range of GODIVA chocolates exclusively for consumer-packaged goods channels around the world.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 25 bakeries and factories in 11 countries, and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience.

As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

pladis people are passionate about collaboration and creation, using consumer insights and trends to fulfil its promise of bringing happiness with every bite. This, combined with rapid speed to market, enables the company to bring its products from idea to on-shelf quickly, so they are available for consumers all over the world.

www.pladisglobal.com

Flipz Logo (PRNewswire)

