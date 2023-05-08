Impact Analytics Wins "Overall RetailTech Analytics Solution Provider of the Year" in the Inaugural RetailTech Breakthrough 2023 Awards Program

International awards program recognizes world's standout retail technology companies, products, and services

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Analytics , a leading provider of SaaS AI-based solutions for supply chain and merchandise planning in retail, CPG and manufacturing, announced today it has been selected as winner of the "Overall RetailTech Analytics Solution Provider of the Year" award in the inaugural RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program for 2023.

"We're thrilled to accept this award as further confirmation of what our clients keep telling us: Our forecasting is the best in the retail industry," said Prashant Agrawal, CEO, Impact Analytics. "Because we've developed a deep understanding of algorithmic retailing and invest heavily in R&D, our retailer partners achieve their best-ever forecast accuracy and drive improvements in their replenishment process, warehouse operations, and more."

Impact Analytics SmartSuite solution forecasts more than a billion retail SKU/store combinations every week—more than any other solution in the business—which makes its 20,000+ machine learning models progressively better and faster, resulting in the industry's most powerful and scalable AI/ML forecasting engine. It empowers retailers with real-time internal and external data sources, automation and advanced analytics, and algorithms and AI that enable smarter decision making based on data-driven insights and the creation of repeatable, highly effective business processes. From multivariable forecasting to dynamic pricing optimization to AI-driven allocation, Impact Analytics ensures retailers connect big data to business success.

RetailTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products, and services around the globe. The annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the retail technology industry's top companies, services, and solutions today. This year's program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 12 countries.

"Retail is constantly shifting, and consumer driven, and brands that don't use data intelligently will be left behind," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "We are proud to honor Impact Analytics as the Overall RetailTech Analytics Solution Provider of the Year for the company's innovative solutions that are powering the use of AI in retail."

Impact Analytics was also recently ranked in the top 100 on Fortune's 2023 list of the Most Innovative Companies in America, which in part explains why in 2023 the company was also named, by The Financial Times, one of the fastest growing companies in America—for the fourth straight year.

ABOUT IMPACT ANALYTICS

Impact Analytics is a proven leader in Retail, CPG, Manufacturing and Supply Chain focused enterprise AI SaaS solutions. Its suite of products for planning, forecasting, merchandising and end-to-end lifecycle pricing is empowering leading retailers to make smart data-based decisions, transform their businesses, and achieve substantial business benefits. Impact Analytics' unique engagement model allows for quick implementations to be executed in a cost-efficient manner with lower TCO. To learn more, visit www.impactanalytics.co .

ABOUT REALTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

