Kroger Cooks up Mother's Day Brunch for less than $2 per serving

CINCINNATI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared a delectable brunch to celebrate Mother's Day complete with dessert and mimosas all under $2 per serving.

"Mother's Day is a special time to show gratitude. This holiday, celebrate the moms in your life with a brunch that is affordable, easy and delicious," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president, chief merchant and marketing officer. "We are here to make this Mother's Day one to remember with Locked In Low prices on items you need to celebrate Mom. We have a meaningful, measurable impact on tens of millions of families who we are so grateful to serve."

Main course—La Terra Fina Classic Lorraine Quiche and Fresh Atlantic Salmon fillet

On the side—Private Selection All Butter Croissants, Private Selection breakfast sausage, fresh watermelon and Kroger Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit BIG deal!

A truly scrumptious dessert—Private Selection Cheesecake topped with fresh blueberries

To drink—Kroger Orange Juice and Ogio Prosecco

For Mom—Bloom Haus Bouquet

For those looking to really surprise and delight mom, customers can visit the Meat and Seafood counter to check out the fresh selection of king crab, snow crab, lobster tails, steaks and chops, or try these chef-crafted recipes for a smoked salmon tart, overnight egg casserole or fresh herb and ricotta scones.

From brunch and flowers to gift cards and sweets, Kroger is the one-stop shop for all things Mother's Day. For those who prefer to send Mother's Day flowers, visit DoorDash or Uber Eats to select a fresh Bloom Haus bouquet to be delivered within 30 minutes from more than 1,700 Kroger locations. And families earn more when shopping for Mom, customers can earn 4X fuel points on gift card purchases with a digital coupon from May 3-16.

Customers can get their Mother's Day must-haves and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

