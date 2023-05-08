TOPS PRODUCTS AND IDENTITY GROUP ANNOUNCE TOPS' ACQUISITION OF REDI-TAG CORPORATION

NAPERVILLE, III. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPS Products ("TOPS") and Identity Group ("IdG") jointly announced today TOPS' acquisition of select assets of IdG's wholly-owned subsidiary, Redi-Tag Corporation ("Redi-Tag"). For more than 40 years, Redi-Tag has been a leading manufacturer of page flags, laser tabs, sticky notes, and other back-to-school and office products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to welcome Redi-Tag to the TOPS family of brands," said TOPS CEO Matt Roberts. "Redi-Tag has a long history in our channels and will be a great complement to our existing portfolio. We look forward to growing the brand as part of TOPS and continuing to provide the same high product quality that Redi-Tags' loyal customer base has counted on for the past four decades."

"We are confident that the TOPS team will continue building on Redi-Tag's tradition and heritage with new innovation that continues to deliver the quality and value that have made Redi-Tag the leader it is today. This strategic divestiture will strengthen Identity Group's focus and success in the experiential signage industry where we continue to lead the market," said Sam Richardson, CEO of Identity Group.

About TOPS Products

With brands founded as far back as 1870, TOPS Products is an industry leader in the manufacturing of home, school, and office products. The Company offers a variety of branded and private label office products and organizational solutions across key product categories. TOPS operates a highly efficient manufacturing and distribution platform with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Formerly a part of RR Donnelley and later LSC Communications, TOPS was acquired by Atlas Holdings in 2020, and in 2021, rebranded from LSC Communications Office Product division back to the original TOPS Products name. The company mission states: "TOPS Products makes the tools that empower people to live focused, organized, and creative lives. We have the vision to build the most comprehensive selection of office, school, and home organizational supplies."

About Identity Group

Identity Group has been creating and manufacturing interior signs for over 67 years. Founded in the 1950s, the company partners with some of the biggest brands in the industry, cementing Identity Group as the largest interior sign manufacturer in the United States. Today IdG has more than 200,000 square feet of U.S. manufacturing space, including facilities in Cookeville, TN, and in Brunswick, ME. Their unique approach to "experiential" sign design and creation makes IdG an invaluable branding partner for some of the most iconic brands across American industry, enabling them to visually express their brand identity with flair, impact, and confidence.

