US Best Managed Companies Program Names 2023 Honorees

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, today unveiled its 2023 honorees.

2023 US Best Managed Company Honorees

These 56 U.S. private companies demonstrated excellence in four key categories: strategic planning, operational execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong governance and financials. Seventeen of these honorees also are recognized as Gold Standard winners, a special designation that celebrates companies that have won for four years running.

U.S. honorees join a global network of Best Managed Companies consisting of more than 1,400 organizations from 46 countries.

"Our Best Managed Companies program is about recognizing U.S. private businesses and the impact their achievements have on their customers, suppliers, people, and communities," said Wolfe Tone, vice chair, US Deloitte Private leader, Deloitte LLP. "This year's honorees span multiple industries and geographies but have one thing in common — they've developed their own unique recipe for success. One that has not only propelled their organization forward, but also has positively contributed to society. Deloitte Private has the distinct pleasure of being able to commend and celebrate their efforts, stories, and the teams who make it all possible."

A panel of independent judges reviewed applications and selected this year's honorees. Benefits of the program include access to a global community of peer business leaders and marketplace recognition.

For more information on the US Best Managed Companies program, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees generate annual revenue of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. The U.S. Best Managed Company program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

