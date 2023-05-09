CommerceHub Extends Agreement with Chewy, Providing Ecommerce Solutions to Continue Meeting the Needs of Pet Parents and Partners

LATHAM, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has extended their agreement to enhance Chewy's ecommerce capabilities and offer more curated product assortment.

Chewy is focused on being the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions through their broad selection of high-quality products and services, offered at competitive prices and delivered with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. The company is continually developing innovative ways for customers to engage with them, and Chewy partners with more than 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 110,000 products.

Chewy is implementing Commerce Suite, a CommerceHub SaaS solution that powers agile and flexible unowned inventory business models for retailers to expand their product offerings and cost-effectively adapt to dynamic, ever-changing customer demands. Commerce Suite enables retailers to more efficiently offer a much wider selection from curated brands that can increase sales and enhance customer experience. Additionally, CommerceHub provides access to a growing network of thousands of brands connected to its network and enables retailers to control their ecommerce operations from one platform for all their third-party partners—large and small.

"Chewy is a unique company that understands its customers extremely well and wants to provide the best products and the best experiences for them. CommerceHub solutions and our commerce network enhance the ability of retailers to efficiently expand and manage new products and brands and grow their businesses profitably," said Pete Elmgren, CommerceHub CRO. "Our platform is designed to provide agile ecommerce capabilities and offers an excellent experience for brands on the commerce network that will be increasingly attracted to partner with leading retailers like Chewy."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com .

