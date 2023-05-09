MIRINDA® UNVEILS VIBRANT NEW VISUAL IDENTITY & 'M'PACTFUL GLOBAL BRAND PLATFORM TO INSPIRE CREATIVITY

The new global platform, #NoFlavourLikeYourFlavour focuses on new design & digital innovation, reflecting the boldness and vibrancy of a generation of young creatives.

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirinda® has today revealed its powerful new global brand platform, 'There's no flavour like your flavour', alongside a playful new visual identity system, which honours creativity and uniqueness in all generations. Placing boldness at the forefront of Mirinda's 'M'pactful new look, the fruit flavoured carbonated soft drink brand aims to provide the much-needed spark of inspiration that Gen Z is craving.

Mirinda's new direction and global brand tagline cements the brand as a representation of the next generation, celebrating and embracing these vibrant creators, who have the courage to express their creativity and bring their authenticity both in real life and online.

Coinciding with the #NoFlavourLikeYourFlavour launch, Mirinda has been given a striking new visual identity called "Making an M-pact", which was developed by PepsiCo Design and Innovation to ignite creativity. The Mirinda logo has been refreshed with a brighter green, along with sharper corners and cleaner lines to amplify its distinction. The iconic Mirinda 'M' serves as a canvas of creativity from which the brand is brought to life. The new visual identity features playful colour palettes which provide a burst of refreshment, while twirling spheres, fizzing bubbles and zesty fruit illustrations convey a sense of playfulness and energy throughout.

Each of the brand's 50+ irresistible fruit flavours, including fan favourites Green Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry, and Watermelon, will be given a corresponding colour palette, each with their own vivid, contrasting colourways. Mirinda's innovative flavour offerings are tailored to the unique palate of communities around the world, including Green Cream Soda and Orange Tamarind in Vietnam, and Acai Berry in Poland. The new visual identity will be visible on all Mirinda cans, merchandise, advertisements, retail displays, digital media and anywhere else you find Mirinda across its 200 markets.

Eric Melis, Vice President Global Brand Marketing at PepsiCo, commented, "We are pleased to unveil Mirinda's new global brand platform that inspires vibrant creativity, encouraging Gen Z to harness their uniqueness as a superpower. Through #NoFlavourLikeYourFlavour we have developed a refreshing new visual identity and platform, which Mirinda fans can identify with - one that empowers this generation to resist conformity and instead, embrace self-expression. This marks the first step for the brand as we continue to evolve and grow in line with the youth of today. We look forward to rolling out the exciting plans we have in the pipeline."

Mauro Porcini, SVP & Chief Design Officer of PepsiCo, said, "Mirinda's 50+ flavours are a treat for the senses, and we wanted the brand's visual identity to look and feel the same. PepsiCo Design and Innovation brought Mirinda to life with vibrant, contrasting colours and bespoke illustrations that create a sense of dynamic energy and playfulness. We know Mirinda fans engage with the brand digitally as much as they do physically, so we created a visual identity that retains its excitement and distinction across all platforms."

Mirinda's new visual identity will be rolled out across the leading 20 international markets from May 2023, with many featuring their native languages on the cans. Kicking off with Vietnam and Thailand, the new visual identity will then appear in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia, Gaza/Palestine, Mexico, Argentina, Egypt, Iraq, Uganda, Ethiopia, China, Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates and much more to come.

Alongside the new brand platform and visual identity system, Mirinda is committed to inspiring better choices for its consumers by offering reduced sugar alternatives. As part of this commitment, and to support PepsiCo's pep+ initiative to accelerate the reduction of added sugar across its wider portfolio, the brand successfully launched its Zero Sugar Orange flavour in both Poland and Nigeria and will continue to expand its low and no sugar portfolio internationally.

