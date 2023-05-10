THE MAKING OF VINCE CARTER BOOK RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Paris Media Group [PMG] announces the pre-release of a new book titled The Making of Vince Carter: A Basketball Mom's Memoir. The book is written by Dr. Michelle Carter, the mother of retired 8-time NBA All-Star, 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year, and 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Champion Vince "Half Man-Half Amazing" Carter. Michelle Carter shares this insightful biography telling entertaining stories from Vince's youth and offers helpful tips to parents and their student-athletes aspiring to reach lofty heights.

Paris Media Group book release - The Making of Vince Carter: A Basketball Mom’s Memoir (CNW Group/Paris Media Group) (PRNewswire)

The engaging Vince Carter life experiences are delivered from a unique family vantage point. The direct insight on elements that helped to shape, motivate and propel Vince Carter includes pivotal tools everyone can apply in their own life journey in the pursuit of success.

PMG announces a limited number of the pre-release author's copies are now available through the PMG platform in advance of the official release via:

https://parismedia.org/vc15book-store

The official release has books hitting the shelves on May 29, 2023.

The Making of Vince Carter: A Basketball Mom's Memoir chronicles the life of one of the NBA's most dynamic players. In the work of reflection, readers are invited to share moments and the atmosphere surrounding amazing victory and agonizing defeat.

Michelle Carter is a vibrant and engaging educator, corporate executive and author whose writing style creates an emotional connection. She does not let go of the critical importance of education and staying focused on the nuances of the chosen sport. "It is wise for student-athletes and their parents to seek guidance from those that have experience or are subject-matter experts," says Dr. Carter.

As of publishing date, Vince Carter holds the NBA record for the longest number of active seasons played with a career spanning twenty-two years. Learn the keys to his longevity, the Vince Carter determination and will to be a leader on and off the court. The valuable blend of Vince Carter life stories inspires readers to live out their purpose to thrive, seek out their path to discovering their destiny in life both on and off the court.

About Paris Media Group

Paris Media Group is a full service organization representing the interests of sport and entertainment, special events, publishing and distribution, digital platforms, copyright and trademark, facilitating entrepreneurs/investors and business entities seeking to expand their revenue stream via the enclosed instruments.

Instagram: parismediagroup

For additional information and inquiries:

Paris Media Group

Los Angeles, CA

publishing@parismedia.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paris Media Group