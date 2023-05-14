VAPORESSO's INNO SPOT Innovation Plan Takes Center Stage at Vaper Expo UK

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a renowned vaping brand, has showcased its newest products at the Vaper Expo UK held in Birmingham from May 12th to 14th. The brand featured a unique INNO SPOT creative product wall at the Expo, highlighting its commitment to open innovation.

During the Expo, VAPORESSO hosted 2023 INNOVATE AT ONCE brand innovation roadshow on May 13th, where they showcased their latest initiative for innovation, including the VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program and the FUN WITH INNOVATION NOW creative competition. The event was graced by renowned influencers VAPING BOGAN,VAPE PAUL, NICK GREEN and VAPORESSO's ID Creative Director JOSHUA, who shared insights about the brand's innovation plans.

The VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program aims to establish a global creative platform and incorporates the concepts of design experts from around the world to enhance VAPORESSO's innovative products. This year, the brand invited famous artists ISABELLE STAUB and STARMAN FUNK to collaborate on the XROS 3 series. VAPORESSO has also launched the FUN WITH INNOVATION NOW creative design competition to engage consumers in the creative process for upcoming blind box products.

The most eye-catching setting at the VAPORESSO's booth was the INNO SPOT wall, which displayed 80 unique XROS 3 NANO products with different CMF (color, material, and finishing) designs and patterns. The wall is part of VAPORESSO's continuous effort to encourage innovation, going beyond the conventional, and aims to integrate, break through, empower, and create infinite beauty for the world.

During the Expo, VAPORESSO also presented an array of products including the XROS series, LUXE X/XR/XR MAX, TARGET, and GEN 200/80S. Powered by VAPORESSO's COREX Heating Tech, SSS Leak Resistant Tech, and equipped with VAPORESSO AXON CHIP, LUXE XR MAX and XROS 3 NANO are the two latest products VAPORESSO has brought to the Expo. Meanwhile, VAPORESSO won the Best Branding award and the XROS 3 MINl won the Best Pod Device award. At the VAPOUROUND GLOBAL AWARDS 2023, VAPORESSO has also won Best Open Pod System, Best International Brand and Best Innovation awards, demonstrating its competitive edge in both product innovation and brand management.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

