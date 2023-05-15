VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results and business outlook, Pat Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer stated, "While we had a lot of positive developments and continued to win new business and expand globally, Fiscal 2023 was certainly a challenging year. From inflation, fears of recessions across the globe, the retail environment and ongoing supply chain constraints, we faced a myriad of roadblocks this year and our results came in lower than expected. We're anticipating continued softness in the global economy and at retail, though chip availability has improved which should positively impact our Automotive business. We continued to grow the Onkyo and Pioneer business and have plans to expand our footprint globally this year. Additionally, our Biometrics segment should show considerable improvement with new accounts awarded and several projects underway."

Mr. Lavelle continued, "Given the near-term market outlook, we continue to lower expenses and manage our capital prudently. We're optimistic for a rebound domestically as we move further into the year and with fewer supply chain disruptions. Our view of the opportunities within each of our segments has not changed and we remain bullish on our future prospects when there is a return to a more normalized operating environment."

Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended February 28, 2023, were $136.5 million as compared to $163.9 million in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended February 28, 2022, a decrease of $27.4 million or 16.7%.

Automotive Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $49.5 million as compared to $50.6 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $1.1 million or 2.2%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $21.9 million , an increase of $6.7 million , with the increase driven primarily by higher sales of OEM remote start and security products as chip scarcity lessened, and due to higher OEM rear-seat entertainment products due to new launches and increased volume with select customers. Aftermarket product sales were $27.6 million , a decline of $7.9 million , which was primarily driven by lower sales of aftermarket security products, higher levels of customer inventory on hand, fewer vehicles due to supply chain shortages and softness in the U.S. economy.

Consumer Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $86.7 million as compared to $113.1 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $26.4 million or 23.4%. For the same comparable periods, Premium Audio product sales were $61.9 million , a decline of $29.5 million , and other consumer electronics ("CE") product sales were $24.8 million , an increase of $3.0 million . Lower segment sales were primarily attributable to lower domestic sales of premium home theater speakers, wireless speakers and mobility products, as well as lower sales internationally due to the weaker European markets compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher sales of Onkyo and Pioneer related products. The declines in other CE product categories was primarily due to a slowing of the global economy as several product categories were down, partially offset by an increase in domestic wireless speakers and reception products, and an increase in sales of Schwaiger products in Germany .

Biometrics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $0.4 million as compared to $0.1 million in the comparable year-ago period, an increase of $0.3 million , with the improvement primarily related to sales to new customers secured throughout the year.

The gross margin in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was 25.4% as compared to 26.8% in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, a decline of 140 basis points. For the same comparable periods, the Company reported:

Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 25.4% as compared to 20.1%. The year-over-year improvement of 530 basis points was primarily driven by steps the Company has taken to address ongoing chip constraints, which positively impacted gross margin for the comparable periods. More normalized OEM production also had a positive benefit on the Company's gross margin, and the Company also experienced higher gross margins related to its aftermarket offering.

Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 25.3% as compared to 29.8%. The year-over-year decline of 450 basis points was primarily driven by higher supply chain costs and surcharges, lower sales of premium home theater speaker products and, an increase in sales to discount channel customers in Europe . This was partially offset by mitigation steps the Company has taken through pricing adjustments and other sourcing strategies.

Biometrics segment gross margin of 39.8% as compared to negative gross margin in the comparable year-ago period.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter were $47.6 million as compared to $40.7 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period, an increase of $6.9 million or 17.0%. However, within operating expenses for the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $7.4 million, and non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of $1.3 million. Excluding these non-cash charges, total operating expenses for the comparable fourth quarter periods improved by $1.7 million or 4.3%.

For the same comparable periods:

Selling expenses of $11.4 million declined by $1.9 million or 14.5%, driven by lower commissions and salesmen salaries, and a decline in website and credit card expenses, partially offset by higher advertising and trade show expenses, among other factors.

General and administrative expenses of $20.1 million decreased by $0.7 million or 3.8% primarily due to lower executive compensation and a decline in office expenses, partially offset by higher restructuring-related expenses which are not present in the prior year period, among other factors.

Engineering and technical support expenses of $7.6 million declined by $0.1 million or 1.2%, primarily due to lower direct labor expenses, partially offset by higher research and development expenses in support of various programs within the Company's business segments.

Acquisition costs declined by $0.4 million as the Company incurred acquisitions costs in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter associated with the asset purchase agreement signed with Onkyo Home Entertainment Corporation and the joint venture created with Sharp Corporation to complete the transaction.

Goodwill impairment and intangible asset impairment charges of $7.4 million and $1.3 million , respectively, as a result of reductions in projected volumes from OEM customers recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. There were no impairment charges recorded in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period.

The Company reported an operating loss in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter of $12.9 million as compared to operating income of $3.2 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter.

Total other income, net, in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $0.2 as compared to total other expense, net, of $0.1 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter. Interest and bank charges increased by approximately $0.9 million, and equity in income of equity investee increased by $0.7 million, partially offset by an expense of $1.0 million related to the interim arbitration award associated with the Seaguard arbitration. Other, net increased by approximately $1.5 million, primarily as a result of changes in foreign currency.

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $19.3 million as compared to net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $2.8 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period. The Company reported a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.80 in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter as compared to basic and diluted income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.11, in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period.

The Company reported an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter of $9.1 million as compared to EBITDA in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter of $8.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $3.0 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in the comparable Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter of $9.7 million.

Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Year-End Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2023 twelve-month period ended February 28, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"), were $534.0 million as compared to net sales of $635.9 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period ended February 28, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"), a decline of $101.9 million or 16.0%.

Automotive Electronics segment net sales in Fiscal 2023 were $174.8 million as compared to $200.6 million in Fiscal 2022, a decline of $25.8 million or 12.9%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $73.0 million as compared to $65.0 million , an increase of $8.0 million or 12.2%, and aftermarket product sales were $101.8 million as compared to $135.6 million , a decline of $33.7 million or 24.9%.

Consumer Electronics segment net sales in Fiscal 2023 were $357.8 million as compared to $433.9 million in Fiscal 2022, a decline of $76.2 million or 17.6%. For the same comparable periods, Premium Audio product sales were $274.5 million as compared to $344.0 million , a decline of $69.4 million or 20.2%, and Other Consumer Electronics product sales were $83.2 million as compared to $89.9 million , a decline of $6.7 million or 7.5%.

Biometrics segment net sales in Fiscal 2023 were $1.0 million as compared to $0.9 million in Fiscal 2022, an increase of 18.6%.

The gross margin in Fiscal 2023 was 25.1% as compared to 26.7% in Fiscal 2022, a decline of 160 basis points. Within the segments for the same comparable periods:

Automotive Electronics segment gross margin was 24.3% as compared to 23.6%, up 70 basis points.

Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 25.5% as compared to 28.0%, down 250 basis points.

Biometrics segment gross margins of 34.2% as compared to gross margin of 21.0%.

Total operating expenses in both Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 were $161.6 million. Excluding the non-cash goodwill impairment and non-cash intangible impairment charges incurred in Fiscal 2023, total operating expenses declined by $8.7 million or 5.4%. Within this and for the same comparable twelve-month periods:

Selling expenses of $47.0 million declined by $3.5 million , or 7.0%.

General and administrative expenses of $74.5 million declined by $1.4 million , or 1.9%.

Engineering and technical support expenses of $31.5 million were essentially flat.

Acquisition costs decreased by approximately $3.6 million .

Goodwill impairment and intangible asset impairment charges of $7.4 million and $1.3 million , respectively, as a result of reductions in projected volumes from OEM customers recorded in Fiscal 2023. There were no impairments for Fiscal 2022.

The Company reported an operating loss in Fiscal 2023 of $27.3 million as compared to operating income of $7.9 million in Fiscal 2022.

Total other expense, net, in Fiscal 2023, was $3.7 million as compared to total other expense, net, of $33.8 million in Fiscal 2022. Within this and for the same comparable twelve-month periods:

Interest and bank charges of $4.6 million increased by $2.1 million .

Equity in income of equity investees of $7.0 million declined by $0.9 million .

Interim arbitration award of $3.9 million as compared to $39.4 million .

Other, net was a loss of $2.1 million , as the Company had net foreign currency losses of $3.7 million in Fiscal 2023.

Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in Fiscal 2023 was $28.6 million as compared to a net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $22.3 million in the comparable Fiscal 2022 period. The Company reported a basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $1.17 in Fiscal 2023 as compared to a basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.92 in Fiscal 2022.

EBITDA in Fiscal 2023 was a loss of $12.3 million as compared to an EBITDA loss in Fiscal 2022 of $6.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2023 was $8.6 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2022 of $39.9 million.

Balance Sheet Update

As of February 28, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million as compared to $27.8 million as of February 28, 2022. Total debt as of February 28, 2023 was $39.2 million as compared to $13.2 million as of February 28, 2022. The increase in total debt is primarily related to $29.0 million outstanding on the Company's Domestic Credit Facility as of February 28, 2023, and there was nothing outstanding as of February 28, 2022. The additional variances in total debt related to a $0.5 million decline associated with the Company's Florida mortgage and a $0.6 million decline in the shareholder loan payable to Sharp Corporation. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs as of February 28, 2023 was $37.5 million as compared to $9.8 million as of February 28, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net (loss) income, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency losses (gains), life insurance proceeds, non-recurring gains, acquisition costs, certain non-recurring legal and professional fees, settlements and awards, non-recurring severance expense, restructuring-related expenses, and impairment charges. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency losses (gains), and impairment charges are non-cash items.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our Form 10-K because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events that occurred during the periods presented allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC, as such descriptions may be updated or amended in any future reports we file with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; global economic trends; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; operational execution by our businesses; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational improvements, restructuring and other cost reduction methods; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the War in the Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result.

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022 (In thousands, except share data)





February 28,

2023



February 28,

2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,134



$ 27,788

Accounts receivable, net



82,753





105,625

Inventory, net



175,129





174,922

Receivables from vendors



112





363

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



19,817





21,340

Income tax receivable



1,076





734

Total current assets



285,021





330,772

Investment securities



1,053





1,231

Equity investments



22,018





21,348

Property, plant and equipment, net



47,044





49,794

Operating lease, right of use assets



3,632





4,464

Goodwill



65,308





74,320

Intangible assets, net



90,437





101,450

Deferred income tax assets



1,218





40

Other assets



3,720





3,245

Total assets

$ 519,451



$ 586,664

Liabilities, Redeemable Equity, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 35,099



$ 76,665

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



41,856





53,974

Income taxes payable



2,276





2,714

Accrued sales incentives



21,778





23,755

Contingent consideration, current



4,500





685

Interim arbitration award payable



43,388





39,444

Contract liabilities, current



3,990





4,373

Current portion of long-term debt



500





2,406

Total current liabilities



153,387





204,016

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



37,513





9,786

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion



63





78

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



2,509





3,298

Deferred compensation



1,053





1,231

Contingent consideration, less current portion



—





5,750

Deferred income tax liabilities



4,855





5,300

Other tax liabilities



966





1,083

Prepaid ownership interest in EyeLock LLC due to GalvanEyes LLC



7,317





2,451

Other long-term liabilities



2,947





3,508

Total liabilities



210,610





236,501

Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable equity



4,018





3,550

Redeemable non-controlling interest



232





511

Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock:











No shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock:











Class A, $.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,538,184 and 24,476,847 shares issued and 21,167,527 and 21,614,629 shares outstanding at February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022, respectively



246





245

Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding



22





22

Paid-in capital



296,577





300,453

Retained earnings



97,997





126,573

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(18,680)





(17,503)

Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 3,370,657 and 2,862,218 shares of Class A Common Stock at February 28, 2023 and February 28, 2022, respectively



(30,285)





(25,138)

Less: Redeemable equity



(4,018)





(3,550)

Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity



341,859





381,102

Non-controlling interest



(37,268)





(35,000)

Total stockholders' equity



304,591





346,102

Total liabilities, redeemable equity, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity

$ 519,451



$ 586,664



VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Years Ended February 28, 2023, February 28, 2022, and February 28, 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





February 28,

2023



February 28,

2022



February 28,

2021

Net sales

$ 534,014



$ 635,920



$ 563,605

Cost of sales



399,715





466,442





405,058

Gross profit



134,299





169,478





158,547





















Operating expenses:

















Selling



46,967





50,507





43,786

General and administrative



74,508





75,955





69,798

Engineering and technical support



31,464





31,540





20,897

Acquisition costs



(36)





3,552





287

Goodwill impairment charge



7,373





-





-

Intangible asset impairment charges



1,300





-





1,300

Total operating expenses



161,576





161,554





136,068

Operating (loss) income



(27,277)





7,924





22,479

Other (expense) income:

















Interest and bank charges



(4,643)





(2,532)





(2,979)

Equity in income of equity investee



6,969





7,890





7,350

Interim arbitration award



(3,944)





(39,444)





-

Investment gain



-





-





42

Other, net



(2,055)





323





746

Total other (expense) income, net



(3,673)





(33,763)





5,159





















(Loss) income before income taxes



(30,950)





(25,839)





27,638

Income tax (benefit) expense



(39)





1,626





4,272

Net (loss) income

$ (30,911)



$ (27,465)



$ 23,366

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(2,335)





(5,132)





(3,401)

Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ (28,576)



$ (22,333)



$ 26,767





















Other comprehensive (loss) income:

















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(1,876)





(3,317)





4,365

Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax



309





633





(305)

Pension plan adjustments, net of tax



390





158





18

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax



(1,177)





(2,526)





4,078

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ (29,753)



$ (24,859)



$ 30,845





















Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - basic

$ (1.17)



$ (0.92)



$ 1.11





















Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - diluted

$ (1.17)



$ (0.92)



$ 1.09





















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)



24,325,938





24,287,179





24,201,221

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)



24,325,938





24,287,179





24,650,106



Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









Fiscal



Fiscal



Fiscal





2023



2022



2021

Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ (28,576)



$ (22,333)



$ 26,767

Adjustments:

















Interest expense and bank charges (1)



3,847





1,825





2,404

Depreciation and amortization (1)



12,451





12,053





10,907

Income tax (benefit) expense (1)



(21)





1,626





4,272

EBITDA



(12,299)





(6,829)





44,350

Adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation



609





907





1,749

Foreign currency losses (1)



3,615





635





862

Life insurance proceeds



-





-





(420)

Investment gain



-





-





(42)

Acquisition costs



(36)





3,552





287

Non-routine legal fees



2,452





1,912





-

Interim arbitration award



3,944





39,444





-

Severance expense (2)



864





-





-

Gain on sale of tradename



(97)





-





-

Professional fees related to distribution agreement with GalvanEyes LLC



-





325





-

Restructuring-related expenses



870





-





-

Goodwill impairment charge



7,373





-





-

Intangible asset impairment charges



1,300





-





1,300

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,595



$ 39,946



$ 48,086







(1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and foreign currency losses (gains) added back to Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC and Onkyo, as applicable. (2) Includes severance expenses for employee terminations resulting from non-recurring events, such as the departure of Section 16(b) officers of the Company.

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Three Months Ended February 28, 2023, February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

February 28,

2023

February 28,

2022

February 28,

2021 Net sales $ 136,522



$ 163,880



$ 162,521

Cost of sales 101,856



119,987



120,153

Gross profit 34,666



43,893



42,368













Operating expenses:









Selling 11,404



13,338



12,810

General and administrative 20,073



19,346



18,417

Engineering and technical support 7,620



7,716



5,955

Acquisition costs (172)



273



-

Goodwill impairment charge 7,373



-



-

Intangible asset impairment charges 1,300



-



1,300

Total operating expenses 47,598



40,673



38,482

Operating (loss) income (12,932)



3,220



3,886

Other (expense) income:









Interest and bank charges (1,542)



(692)



(699)

Equity in income of equity investee 1,596



926



2,844

Interim arbitration award (986)



-



-

Other, net 1,114



(352)



(7)

Total other income (expense), net 182



(118)



2,138













(Loss) income from before income taxes (12,750)



3,102



6,024

Income tax expense (benefit) 5,749



2,000



(2,452)

Net (loss) income $ (18,499)



$ 1,102



$ 8,476













Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 755



(1,659)



(972)

Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ (19,254)



$ 2,761



$ 9,448













Other comprehensive income (loss):









Foreign currency translation adjustments 789



(520)



757

Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax 45



167



209

Pension Plan adjustments, net of tax 337



99



103

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,171



(254)



1,069

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ (18,083)



$ 2,507



$ 10,517













Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation – basic $ (0.80)



$ 0.11



$ 0.39

Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - diluted $ (0.80)



$ 0.11



$ 0.38

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 24,073,542



24,311,912



24,206,248

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) 24,073,542



24,044,833



24,993,408



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



February 28, 2023

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ (19,254)



$ 2,761



$ 9,448

Adjustments:











Interest expense and bank charges (1)

1,347



468



497

Depreciation and amortization (1)

3,045



3,162



2,779

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,767



2,000



(2,452)

EBITDA

(9,095)



8,391



10,272

Adjustments:











Stock-based compensation

202



213



295

Foreign currency (gains) losses

(252)



367



417

Acquisition costs

(172)



273



-

Non-routine legal fees

1,566



443



-

Interim arbitration award

986



-



-

Severance expense (2)

864



-



-

Gain on sale of tradename

(97)



-



-

Restructuring-related expenses

338



-



-

Goodwill impairment charge

7,373



-



-

Intangible asset impairment charges

1,300



-



1,300

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,013



$ 9,687



$ 12,284







(1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and foreign currency losses (gains) added back to Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC and Onkyo, as applicable. (2) Includes severance expenses for employee terminations resulting from non-recurring events, such as the departure of Section 16(b) officers of the Company.

