BUGABOO REDEFINES URBAN CONVENIENCE FOR FAMILIES WITH NEW DRAGONFLY CITY STROLLER

Parenting Solution Brand Launches Most Innovative Solution to Date

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bugaboo , global designer of extraordinary award-winning products and parenting solutions, introduces the new Bugaboo Dragonfly - where compact meets comfort. A game-changer for city-dwelling families, the new stroller features patented technology that compactly folds into a self-stand position no matter the configuration (with seat or bassinet), using just one hand.

"Our designers and engineers diligently spend years developing, reinventing and testing every product well beyond industry safety and quality standards. The all new Bugaboo Dragonfly has given us the ability to reinvent the city stroller, offering compact convenience that doesn't compromise on comfort," said Sarah Steele, North America Brand Marketing Director. "Whatever the day brings, we hope this new intuitive stroller helps simplify the everyday for families so they can continue enjoying city life without limits."

With focus on continuous innovation, exceptional quality and attention to every detail, key features of the Bugaboo Dragonfly include:

Patented one-hand, stand up compact fold – in one easy action, fold and unfold the stroller (including bassinet remove and handlebar adjustment) using just one hand – without bending down.

City + driving experience for urban terrains – ready for the street ahead with ultimate precision steering, full suspension, and all-new high performance urban wheels for enhanced traction.

Iconic Bugaboo design reimagined for the city – Bugaboo's signature attention to detail is showcased in a seamless infinity loop design that harnesses power in simplicity.

Smart and flexible storage system – fusing performance with practicality to help simplify days out, the expandable rear pocket can move to wherever it's needed most — front, back or handlebar.

Unmatched comfort – as well as the full-size bassinet, there are multiple configurations to suit a baby's needs from day one.

Conscious choices built for a better future - Every element has been thoughtfully considered to have a more positive impact and create a long-lasting product and reach the brands commitment to reach net zero by 2035.

More than just strollers, the Dragonfly joins Bugaboo's award-winning and industry leading portfolio of products including its first foray into furniture with the new Giraffe highchair and recently updated ultimate all-terrain Fox 5 stroller . The Bugaboo Dragonfly is now available for pre-order for $1,099 with bassinet and $899 without bassinet on www.bugaboo.com before officially becoming available on June 7, 2023.

About Bugaboo

Bugaboo designs award-winning strollers and parenting solutions, helping families to create endless moments of fun and discovery every step of the way. After kickstarting a stroller revolution more than two decades ago, Bugaboo continues to innovate across its range of products including strollers, car seats, travel cots and accessories. Each is designed to be comfortable, durable and easy to use, so that parents and children can enjoy endless moments of discovery, no matter where their adventures take them.

