MIRAMAR, Fla. , May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions is thrilled to announce that its comprehensive Enterprise Cloud Connect solution is now available in AWS Marketplace , a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. As more organizations continue to move their applications to the cloud, the need for a dynamic, cloud-enabled wide area network (WAN) deployment with secure connectivity, privacy, and security has become essential.

Claro Enterprise Solutions Announces Enterprise Cloud Connect Now Available in AWS Marketplace (PRNewswire)

The availability of Enterprise Cloud Connect in AWS Marketplace offers a significant advantage to customers who prefer to purchase services through their existing AWS account. This move will provide even more customers with a seamless and secure cloud connection and simplify the process of deploying a hybrid networking solution.

The Enterprise Cloud Connect solution is a value-added service for new or existing multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) customers that allows for seamless, quick and cost-effective access to private or public cloud services by leveraging the MPLS network's privacy and security features in dynamic cloud environments. With cloud computing technology integration, it can improve application performance and simplify hybrid networking while reducing time-consuming administrative functions.

The benefits include a private, dedicated connection, centralized network management, fast service ordering and delivery, flat rates with no overage fees, an extended worldwide footprint, high availability with a 99.95% uptime SLA, 24x7 single point of contact helpdesk, and resolution time SLAs.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

Media Contact

Alessandra Assenza

alessandra.assenza@usclaro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions