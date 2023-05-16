Henkel opens Adhesive Technologies Technology Center in Bridgewater

Showcasing entire technology portfolio and fostering collaboration with partners and customers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings has officially opened its Technology Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Occupying 70,000 square ft., the center provides a unique and interactive destination for the company's strategic partners and customers. The facility showcases Henkel's entire technology portfolio of adhesives, sealants, functional coatings, and specialty materials and supports an environment for collaboration with customers from over 800 industry segments to develop innovative solutions.

At the Technology Center Bridgewater, customers and Henkel experts can tackle production challenges together to find new opportunities. From left: Jocelyn Yuen, Application Engineer; Fielding Water, Application Engineer; Corbett Wallace, Corporate Vice President, Consumer Goods Adhesives (PRNewswire)

"Innovation is at the core of what we do," said Michael Todd, Vice President of Innovation and New Business Development, Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "The Technology Center Bridgewater is designed to encourage collaboration across the value chain. We have successfully started this concept with the opening of our Inspiration Center Düsseldorf last year and aim to adapt and leverage in core markets for our Adhesive Technologies business such as North America as well."

"The central focus of Adhesive Technologies' innovation activities is developing sustainable solutions for our customers," said Michael Harwell, Vice President of Innovation, Consumer Goods Adhesives. "With the help of digital technologies, many exhibits, and numerous labs, customers from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico can directly experience our innovative and technological power. We're excited to invite customers and partners alike to the facility to work together with us."

The Technology Center features an interactive infinity room that includes a display of Henkel Adhesives Technologies' most innovative solutions in the region. Some of the featured programs include sustainable packaging for consumer goods, sustainable trends in palletizing, smart health solutions with printed electronics for diapers and personal health monitoring, digital solutions for maintenance, repair and operation of manufacturing equipment, and advances in engineered wood building applications.

"Henkel's investment in the center is a testament to its commitment to grow and enhance its market position in the U.S, contributing to profitable growth," added Pernille Olsen, Corporate Vice President, Packaging and Consumer Goods Adhesives. "The Adhesive Technologies' Technology Center in Bridgewater expands on Henkel's leading position in sustainability and innovation by providing a functional, yet inspiring, collaboration space for partners and customers. Through onsite collaboration at the Technology Center, we can fully customize customer interaction to focus on co-innovation and joint value creation."

Henkel Adhesives Technologies employs more than 200 workers at the Bridgewater site. In addition to world class analytical and rheology capabilities, the site supports the Hygiene, Packaging and Labeling, Tissue and Towel, Flexible Packaging, Paper Lamination, EPIX packaging, Pressure Sensitive Tapes, Graphics, Medical and Labels, Engineered Wood, and Furniture and Construction markets.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The Adhesive Technologies business unit is the global leader in the market of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in hair care and laundry & home care in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2022, Henkel reported sales of more than 22 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.3 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with concrete targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of more than 50,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

