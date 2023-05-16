Viatris Publishes Sustainability Report Showcasing 2022 Progress on Building Sustainable Access to Medicine

Supplied medicines to approximately 1 billion patients globally

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report showcasing its commitment, impact and progress on building sustainable access to medicine as it continues to make a positive difference across key areas including Access and Global Health, Our People, the Environment and the Community.

Viatris supplied medicines to approximately 1 billion patients globally in 2022

"At Viatris, access is fundamental to our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life," said Scott A. Smith, CEO, Viatris. "It begins with our ability to sustainably deliver high-quality medicines and health solutions at scale to people, regardless of geography or circumstance. Our commitment is both practical and aspirational and goes beyond developing, making and distributing medicines. We also work with partners to help support healthy communities, a healthy environment and resilient healthcare systems. The passion and dedication of our global workforce is remarkable and clearly on display in this report, which highlights the progress we are making to build more sustainable access to medicine across the globe."

Viatris is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and is committed to the Compact's 10 principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption and supports the Sustainable Development Goals.

The following are some highlights of Viatris' work and initiatives across its multiple areas of impact in 2022:

Access and Global Health

Supplied medicines to approximately 1 billion patients globally.

Provided treatments for approximately 8 million people living with HIV/AIDS, including almost 600,000 children.

Provided >250 medicines on the World Health Organization (WHO) Essential Medicines List and 62 products on the WHO Pre-Qualification List.

Promoted and strengthened healthcare professional education and training to build more resilient healthcare systems and address the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which account for nearly 75% of global deaths annually. More than 300 million patients were impacted by Viatris' outreach to healthcare professionals in 2022.

Our People

Conducted our first global Viatris Voice Survey with a participation rate of 89%. The baseline survey marked a milestone in our commitment to engage colleagues by listening to their perspectives on overall engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; health and wellbeing; and transformation and change.

Named one of Forbes' World's Best Employers for 2022, ranking in the top 10% of the 800 employers who made the list.

The Environment

Committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2020 base year and further, to reduce absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions covering purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel and energy related activities, and upstream transportation and distribution 25% within the same timeframe.

Received validation and approval of Viatris' scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi classified Viatris' scope 1 and 2 target ambition and has determined that it is in line with the 1.5°C trajectory.

Performed five water risk assessments — four in facilities in India and one in Türkiye.

Increased the number of zero-waste landfill locations to a total of 16.

The Community

Donated more than 450 million doses of medicines through our partners around the world and provided a total of $1 million to aid in supporting access to healthcare, food security and water stewardship to four organizations: Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen (WCK), WaterAid and World Food Program USA , partner of the United Nations World Food Programme.

Supported communities across the globe, including helping to evacuate and relocate people at the onset of the conflict in Ukraine and provided funds, medical donations and supplies to communities devastated by the earthquakes in parts of Türkiye and Syria in February 2023 .

"We understand our conduct and actions affect the stakeholders and communities we serve," said Lara Ramsburg, Head of Corporate Affairs of Viatris. "We are proud to continue our work as a trusted partner of key stakeholders as we help to close gaps to equal access to care, build more resilient healthcare systems, uphold a reliable global supply of medicines, curb climate change and protect the environment."

Viatris is dedicated to transparent annual reporting on environmental, social and governance matters, continuously working to further enhance its disclosures. Click here to view more information or to read our 2022 Sustainability Report.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With more than 38,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements about our sustainability goals and initiatives. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Company may be unable to realize the intended benefits of, or achieve the intended goals or outlooks with respect to, its strategic initiatives; the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquisitions, divestitures, or its global restructuring program, within the expected timeframe or at all; impairment charges or other losses related to the divestiture or sale of businesses or assets; the Company's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by COVID-19; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to "at-risk" launches; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including general economic conditions, inflation and exchange rates; failure to execute stock repurchases consistent with current expectations; stock price volatility; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

Through The Wire is a collection of 50 reimagined songs of Peter Gabriel, produced and recorded remotely during the course of the pandemic. Over 140 international musical contributors include members of Peter Gabriel's various backing band lineups, dating back to the late 70's. This project is a celebration of PGs artistry and humanity. 5 song monthly releases exclusively available at http://jeremynesse.bandcamp.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viatris Inc.