Basware is recognized as a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Procure-to-Pay Suites

The leader in AP and invoice automation was one of 11 vendors named in the report, and only one of three to be recognised as a Customers' Choice.

ESPOO, Finland, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the leader in making AP automation and invoice processing happen, is recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay (P2P) suites.

The Voice of the Customer is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for IT decision makers. Vendors are categorized into four quadrants based on user interest and adoption and overall experience.

Overall, 44 reviewers gave Basware a 4.6 out of 5*, taking into consideration product capabilities, sales experience, deployment, and support experience. 89%* said they would recommend Basware's products.

Jason Kurtz, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Basware:

"This is a huge milestone for Basware. We believe that to be recognized as a Customers' Choice on Gartner Peer Insights is a testament to the hard work of our teams and reviews by our customers who have bought, implemented and used our solutions.

"This is more than customer service. It indicates the value delivered by our solutions, the satisfaction with our products, and represents the strong 12-months that we have had at Basware. For example, we recently improved our SmartPDF tool to handle exception invoices based on customer feedback and continue to invest in our customer success function to drive best in class Accounts Payable performance. We are committed to providing the best experience and solutions to exceed customer needs and are thankful for the feedback that they share on Gartner Peer Insights. All these elements are vital in delivering true automation and tangible return on investment."

According to one review from a Shared Services Manager, Manufacturing, North America:

The partnership provided [over] the past year has been exceptional. Holding monthly meetings to drive AP processing and improvements, far exceeded my expectations…. Communication and collaboration take place which only builds on the professional and personal relationships.

Reviews are organized by products into markets on Gartner Peer Insights. The distinction is a recognition of vendors in the P2P market based on feedback and ratings from verified end users. The four quadrants are Aspiring, Established, Strong Performer and Customers' Choice.

Disclaimer

*Based on 44 reviews submitted on Gartner Peer Insights in the Procure-to-Pay Suites market as of February 2023

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Peer Contributors, 1 May 2023

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Basware

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at 700+ global customers rely on Basware to handle over 170 million invoices per year. Basware. Now it all just happens.™

