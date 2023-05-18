SURVEY PROVES AMERICANS WANT MORE FROM THEIR SNACKS AND THE COMPANIES BEHIND THEM

New research from Whisps finds that 79% of Americans are trying to eat healthier snacks, while one in two feels overwhelmed and intimidated while looking at nutrition labels

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Americans really care about nutrition when it comes to snacks? Yes! Today, Whisps, known for its high-protein snacks from 100% real cheese, released new survey data showing Americans are looking for more from their snacks and the companies that make them. The survey, conducted among more than 2,000 American adults in April 2023, shows that people are now replacing an average of four meals per week with snacks. With so many swapping out nutritious meals to graze throughout the day, it's not surprising that 79% of adults are trying to eat healthier snacks. Unfortunately, one in two feel overwhelmed and intimidated when looking at nutrition labels, making it that much more difficult to navigate snacking choices.

"Having a better understanding of nutrition labeling could be one key to helping snackers make better choices," said Bonnie Taub-Dix, author of "Read It Before You Eat It–Taking You from Label to Table." Taub-Dix helped craft the survey, given her deep knowledge of helping consumers decipher tricky labels and understand what to look for when picking out a snack.

"While the ideal snack profile depends on each individual's needs, one of the keys to preventing a 'hangry' meltdown is choosing a snack with the trifecta of protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates to provide energy in the short term, yet keep you satiated for hours. A grab-and-go snack like Whisps, paired with a carbohydrate like an apple, provides the perfect combination of protein, fat and carbs for lasting energy. In fact, according to the survey, 70% of American adults say they actually prefer protein-rich snacks," said Taub-Dix.

"As we move into summer, snacks are even more essential to our daily routines. Kids are home, schedules are more flexible, and families are taking road trips and vacations, which call for quick, on-the-go, nutritious snacks," said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps. "We were curious to see how eating patterns have changed when it comes to snacks."

One example of what may be causing consumer confusion are packaging claims like "made with real…," but few products deliver the nutritional benefits of being made from whole foods. Whisps Cheese Crisps provide 10g+ of protein per serving because they are made from 100% cheese. They are available online and at retailers nationwide in several flavors, including Cheddar, Parmesan, and Asiago & Pepper Jack. A 2.12oz bag (MSRP $4.49) contains about two servings.

