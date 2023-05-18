WiMi Hologram Cloud Develops A Dynamic Gesture Interaction System Based on Image Processing

BEIJING, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of an image processing-based dynamic gesture interaction system. The system is based on multi-touch detection and localization algorithm and gesture tracking and recognition algorithm. The algorithm uses optical multi-touch technology, digital image processing technology, and gesture tracking and recognition technology. The system realizes multi-touch positioning and gesture recognition and is a human-computer interaction system that can steadily, quickly, and accurately acquire multi-touch coordinate information and track and recognize user gestures in real time. It integrates image processing and gesture recognition to achieve efficient HCI.

Image processing refers to digital image processing, which uses computers to accurately interpret images and fully simulate the functions of the human visual system. The interactive touch system based on image processing includes multi-touch detection and positioning module, a multi-touch digital image processing module, and multi-touch gesture tracking and recognition module. Digital image processing includes image transformation, coding and compression, enhancement and recovery, segmentation, description, and classification. The techniques used in the system include image denoising, image feature extraction, edge detection, and algorithms related to motion tracking.

Gesture recognition is an essential 3D interaction tool for virtual environment interaction, and its key technologies are gesture segmentation, gesture analysis, and gesture recognition. The recognition process includes the gesture's motion trajectory and the hand's movement. Gesture recognition aims to recognize human gestures through mathematical algorithms to determine the user's intention. Dynamic gesture recognition is based on a series of continuous hand activities, including hand rotation, shape changes, and motion trajectories.

HCI technology realizes the information exchange between humans and computers, including human-to-computer and computer-to-human information exchange, which is a two-way information exchange process. HCI is developing from the direction of humans adapting to the working way of computers to the direction of computers adapting to the way of human behavior. In terms of interaction, the ideal interaction should be that the user can manipulate the computer freely and directly without using intermediate media and expressions. The gesture is a kind of interaction that conforms to human daily habits and is a very natural and intuitive way of communication. With the increase in computer processing power and the emergence of diverse computing tasks, the role of gestures in human-computer interaction is becoming more apparent.

WiMi's dynamic gesture interaction system uses gestures directly as input devices for computers, eliminating the intermediate medium in traditional HCI. Users can realize simple and direct interactions with the computer. Undoubtedly, this will be a future development trend, and the system has a wide range of application prospects in robotics, games, virtual reality, and other fields.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.