GoHealth, Inc. Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring Potential Transaction

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company (the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") established a special committee of the Board (the "Special Committee") to consider a proposal (the "Proposal") from its two largest stockholders to acquire all of the outstanding Class A Common Stock and LLC Interests that these stockholders do not already own. The Board appointed as the members of the Special Committee independent directors David Fisher, Alex Timm and Joseph Flanagan.

The Company cautions its stockholders and others considering trading in the Company's securities that the Special Committee has not made any decision with respect to the Company's response to the Proposal and has not set a definitive timetable for the completion of its evaluation of the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any agreement with respect to the proposed transaction will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, or to provide any additional disclosures to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances, except as required under applicable law.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

