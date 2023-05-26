PeopleReady Revs Up Staffing for Indy500

The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge $1 million grand prize also remains up for grabs.

TACOMA, Wash., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second season as the official staffing partner of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, PeopleReady will once again drive home its mission to connect people and work at the Indy500 this weekend. The company will staff hundreds of critical positions, from ticket takers to parking attendants, to support the hundreds of thousands of attendees expected at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Driven by our commitment to put work and a workforce within reach, we are excited to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to support the staffing needs for the Indy500," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "This event is a highlight of our team's ongoing partnership with INDYCAR as we accelerate our efforts to be a force for good in the communities we serve."

In addition to helping staff The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the company is once again hosting the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge all season long. As part of the partnership between PeopleReady and INDYCAR, the first driver and race team to win a race on all three types of circuits this season will win $1 million to be split between themselves and a charity of their choice.

Through its Force for Good Challenge, PeopleReady is also offering $10,000 to the winner of each race this season to be split with their selected charity. The prize money will be doubled to $20,000 for the Indy500 race. With five races already completed, $50,000 has already been awarded to winning drivers and their charities, but the $1 million grand prize is still up for grabs. Keep track of the leaderboard throughout the season here.

PeopleReady is also a primary sponsor of driver Jack Harvey this season, in a continued partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. In 2020, the staffing giant was a primary sponsor of driver Takuma Sato when he won the Indy500.

