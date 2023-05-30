BDT & MSD Partners Appoints Dina Powell McCormick Vice Chairman & President of Global Client Services

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BDT & MSD Partners today announced that Dina Powell McCormick has been appointed Vice Chairman & President of Global Client Services and a Partner of the firm.

In this newly created position, Powell McCormick will join the senior leadership of the firm, drawing on her years of experience in the public and private sectors to broaden and deepen the firm's relationships throughout its global client network.

Powell McCormick joins BDT & MSD Partners from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., where she was Global Head of Sovereign Business, focused on growing the franchise and broadening the firm's network with some of the world's most important institutional investors. She also held the role of Global Head of Sustainability and Inclusive Growth, playing an instrumental role in furthering the firm's investment goal of advising and financing clients on climate finance investment opportunities, and served on the firm's Management Committee and the Firmwide Client and Business Standards Committee.

"I am thrilled to join BDT & MSD, a merchant bank with a unique legacy and mandate to serve the holistic needs of founders and family business owners," said Dina Powell McCormick. "I look forward to working alongside Byron, Gregg, Michael and the team to deliver the firm's differentiated offerings to clients around the world."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Dina for many years as a colleague and trusted partner. She has an incredible breadth of experience and has been widely recognized for her many achievements across business, philanthropy, impact investing, and government. I am proud to welcome her to the team and I know she will be a tremendous asset to our business in support of our valued client relationships," said Gregg Lemkau, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BDT & MSD Partners.

"I have long admired Dina's accomplishments across the private and public sectors. Over the course of her highly distinguished career, she has demonstrated a tireless commitment to her clients, building strong and trusted relationships with many of the world's leading families, founders, and long-term oriented investors," said Byron Trott, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of BDT & MSD Partners. "She will be an exceptional addition to our BDT & MSD team and the business we are building together."

Powell McCormick initially joined Goldman Sachs in 2007, and from 2007 to 2017 she served as Head of the firm's Impact Investing Business and served in various roles during that period, including Head of the Urban Investment Group, President of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, and President of Goldman Sachs Gives. She led the development of Goldman Sachs' inclusive growth initiatives, including 10,000 Women, 10,000 Small Businesses, and One Million Black Women — programs that have positively impacted the lives of tens of thousands of female entrepreneurs and small business owners around the world.

Earlier in her career, Powell McCormick served in the U.S. government for more than a dozen years, including as Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel and Senior White House Advisor, as well as Assistant Secretary of State and Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy. In 2017, she served as Deputy National Security Advisor.

She is currently Chairman of the Robin Hood Foundation Board, Trustee of the National Geographic Society Board, Trustee of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Member of the Board of Mount Sinai Hospital, and a Member of the Board of the Atlantic Council. Additionally, she is a member of the Advisory Council of the Harvard Kennedy School Center for Public Leadership and the Stanford University Freeman Spogli School.

About BDT & MSD Partners

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The firm is distinguished by its decades of experience advising at the intersection of founders, families, and businesses, as well as by its differentiated capital base and culture of aligned investing. Since 2010, the firm's affiliated funds have deployed more than $50 billion across their investment strategies.

BDT & MSD Partners was established in 2023 through the combination of BDT & Company, the merchant bank to the closely held, founded in 2009 by Byron Trott, and MSD Partners, a premier investment firm that since 2009 has invested on behalf of Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell and his family, and other like-minded investors. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com.

BDT & MSD Partners

Sara Evans / Matthew Glasser

T: (312) 529-6548 / (312) 385-2883

E: communications@bdtmsd.com

View original content:

SOURCE BDT & MSD Partners