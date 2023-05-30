TrueCar Releases Analysis of May Industry Sales

May sales on pace for 23 month high



SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,388,602 units in May 2023, up nearly 20% from a year ago and up 6.5% from April 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,145,561 units, up almost 16% from a year ago and up 7% from April 2023.

"Sales are expected to be strong this month as we head into the summer, with growing incentives and inventory options drawing consumers back into the market," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

"The average transaction price for trucks is up the most this year as incentives for SUVs and cars climb faster. Incentives for SUVs are growing the most quickly which is greatly contributing to the high sales pace," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional May Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for May 2023 are expected to be up nearly 20% from a year ago and up 6.5% from April 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for May 2023 are expected to be up almost 40% from a year ago and up 4% from April 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2.7% from a year ago and about even with April 2023 .

Used vehicle sales for May 2023 are expected to reach about 3.1 million, down 4% from a year ago and up 1% from April 2023.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 7.1%, slightly higher than April 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.75%, about even with April 2023 .

The average loan term on a new vehicle for May 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling

Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 31,087 26,988 29,925 15.2 % 10.6 % 3.9 % 8.0 % Daimler 31,451 24,851 29,786 26.6 % 21.5 % 5.6 % 9.8 % Ford 179,977 153,434 182,623 17.3 % 12.6 % -1.4 % 2.5 % GM 234,596 177,856 227,329 31.9 % 26.6 % 3.2 % 7.3 % Honda 124,393 75,491 116,082 64.8 % 58.2 % 7.2 % 11.4 % Hyundai 75,752 63,832 76,669 18.7 % 13.9 % -1.2 % 2.8 % Kia 67,125 57,941 68,205 15.9 % 11.2 % -1.6 % 2.4 % Nissan 84,290 53,381 83,746 57.9 % 51.6 % 0.6 % 4.7 % Stellantis 148,938 130,987 137,019 13.7 % 9.2 % 8.7 % 13.0 % Subaru 52,554 42,526 51,014 23.6 % 18.6 % 3.0 % 7.1 % Tesla 56,835 47,706 55,865 19.1 % 14.4 % 1.7 % 5.8 % Toyota 186,666 176,772 185,988 5.6 % 1.4 % 0.4 % 4.4 % Volkswagen Group 51,858 46,397 50,591 11.8 % 7.3 % 2.5 % 6.6 % Industry 1,388,602 1,114,583 1,356,551 24.6 % 19.6 % 2.4 % 6.5 %











Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling

Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 28,336 25,915 28,202 9.3 % 5.0 % 0.5 % 4.5 % Daimler 29,606 23,309 28,351 27.0 % 21.9 % 4.4 % 8.6 % Ford 128,491 113,103 126,733 13.6 % 9.1 % 1.4 % 5.4 % GM 179,999 139,026 172,383 29.5 % 24.3 % 4.4 % 8.6 % Honda 120,654 71,143 113,789 69.6 % 62.8 % 6.0 % 10.3 % Hyundai 69,766 63,188 70,997 10.4 % 6.0 % -1.7 % 2.2 % Kia 60,484 54,484 60,677 11.0 % 6.6 % -0.3 % 3.7 % Nissan 61,525 43,630 61,095 41.0 % 35.4 % 0.7 % 4.7 % Stellantis 102,296 103,631 89,742 -1.3 % -5.2 % 14.0 % 18.5 % Subaru 49,452 41,185 48,367 20.1 % 15.3 % 2.2 % 6.3 % Tesla 54,634 36,909 54,818 48.0 % 42.1 % -0.3 % 3.6 % Toyota 162,131 155,658 162,369 4.2 % 0.0 % -0.1 % 3.8 % Volkswagen Group 47,670 44,836 46,974 6.3 % 2.1 % 1.5 % 5.5 % Industry 1,145,561 949,271 1,113,487 20.7 % 15.9 % 2.9 % 7.0 %











Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling

Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 2,751 1,073 1,723 156.3 % 146.0 % 59.7 % 66.1 % Daimler 1,845 1,542 1,435 19.6 % 14.8 % 28.6 % 33.7 % Ford 51,486 40,331 55,890 27.7 % 22.6 % -7.9 % -4.2 % GM 54,597 38,830 54,946 40.6 % 35.0 % -0.6 % 3.3 % Honda 3,739 4,348 2,293 -14.0 % -17.4 % 63.1 % 69.6 % Hyundai 5,986 644 5,672 829.7 % 792.5 % 5.5 % 9.8 % Kia 6,641 3,457 7,528 92.1 % 84.4 % -11.8 % -8.2 % Nissan 22,765 9,751 22,651 133.5 % 124.1 % 0.5 % 4.5 % Stellantis 46,642 27,356 47,277 70.5 % 63.7 % -1.3 % 2.6 % Subaru 3,102 1,341 2,647 131.4 % 122.1 % 17.2 % 21.9 % Tesla 2,201 10,797 1,047 -79.6 % -80.4 % 110.3 % 118.7 % Toyota 24,535 21,114 23,619 16.2 % 11.6 % 3.9 % 8.0 % Volkswagen Group 4,188 1,561 3,617 168.2 % 157.5 % 15.8 % 20.4 % Industry 239,075 165,114 239,522 44.8 % 39.0 % -0.2 % 3.8 %



Fleet Penetration Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 8.8 % 4.0 % 5.8 % 122.5 % 53.7 % Daimler 5.9 % 6.2 % 4.8 % -5.5 % 21.8 % Ford 28.6 % 26.3 % 30.6 % 8.8 % -6.5 % GM 23.3 % 21.8 % 24.2 % 6.6 % -3.7 % Honda 3.0 % 5.8 % 2.0 % -47.8 % 52.2 % Hyundai 7.9 % 1.0 % 7.4 % 683.4 % 6.8 % Kia 9.9 % 6.0 % 11.0 % 65.8 % -10.4 % Nissan 27.0 % 18.3 % 27.0 % 47.9 % -0.1 % Stellantis 31.3 % 20.9 % 34.5 % 50.0 % -9.2 % Subaru 5.9 % 3.2 % 5.2 % 87.2 % 13.7 % Tesla 3.9 % 22.6 % 1.9 % -82.9 % 106.7 % Toyota 13.1 % 11.9 % 12.7 % 10.0 % 3.5 % Volkswagen Group 8.1 % 3.4 % 7.2 % 140.0 % 12.9 % Industry 17.2 % 14.8 % 17.7 % 16.2 % -2.5 %



Total Market Share Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual BMW 2.2 % 2.4 % 2.2 % Daimler 2.3 % 2.2 % 2.2 % Ford 13.0 % 13.8 % 13.5 % GM 16.9 % 16.0 % 16.8 % Honda 9.0 % 6.8 % 8.6 % Hyundai 5.5 % 5.7 % 5.7 % Kia 4.8 % 5.2 % 5.0 % Nissan 6.1 % 4.8 % 6.2 % Stellantis 10.7 % 11.8 % 10.1 % Subaru 3.8 % 3.8 % 3.8 % Tesla 4.1 % 4.3 % 4.1 % Toyota 13.4 % 15.9 % 13.7 % Volkswagen Group 3.7 % 4.2 % 3.7 %

95.5 % 96.7 % 95.5 %



Retail Market Share Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual BMW 2.5 % 2.7 % 2.5 % Daimler 2.6 % 2.5 % 2.5 % Ford 11.2 % 11.9 % 11.4 % GM 15.7 % 14.6 % 15.5 % Honda 10.5 % 7.5 % 10.2 % Hyundai 6.1 % 6.7 % 6.4 % Kia 5.3 % 5.7 % 5.4 % Nissan 5.4 % 4.6 % 5.5 % Stellantis 8.9 % 10.9 % 8.1 % Subaru 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.3 % Tesla 4.8 % 3.9 % 4.9 % Toyota 14.2 % 16.4 % 14.6 % Volkswagen Group 4.2 % 4.7 % 4.2 %

95.6 % 96.5 % 95.6 %







ATP



Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $70,162 $64,688 $69,289 8.5 % 1.3 % Daimler $74,718 $64,698 $78,504 15.5 % -4.8 % Ford $54,122 $50,878 $54,073 6.4 % 0.1 % GM $53,039 $50,582 $52,280 4.9 % 1.5 % Honda $37,793 $38,045 $37,801 -0.7 % 0.0 % Hyundai $37,399 $37,208 $37,540 0.5 % -0.4 % Kia $35,064 $35,043 $34,232 0.1 % 2.4 % Nissan $36,729 $36,349 $36,506 1.0 % 0.6 % Stellantis $56,207 $53,425 $55,951 5.2 % 0.5 % Subaru $34,328 $35,455 $34,803 -3.2 % -1.4 % Toyota $42,834 $39,335 $42,885 8.9 % -0.1 % Volkswagen Group $47,126 $47,571 $47,424 -0.9 % -0.6 % Industry $45,779 $44,565 $45,486 2.7 % 0.6 %

$1,213

$293















Incentives



Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW $3,937 $1,182 $3,636 233.1 % 8.3 % Daimler $3,014 $1,253 $2,992 140.5 % 0.7 % Ford $2,270 $1,037 $1,800 119.0 % 26.1 % GM $2,255 $1,725 $1,959 30.7 % 15.1 % Honda $1,373 $790 $1,192 73.7 % 15.1 % Hyundai $1,597 $551 $1,427 190.1 % 11.9 % Kia $1,116 $656 $958 70.1 % 16.5 % Nissan $1,787 $1,580 $1,895 13.1 % -5.7 % Stellantis $3,359 $1,894 $2,848 77.4 % 17.9 % Subaru $1,090 $756 $939 44.1 % 16.0 % Toyota $832 $787 $808 5.8 % 3.0 % Volkswagen Group $2,827 $1,137 $2,600 148.5 % 8.7 % Industry $1,931 $1,176 $1,704 64.3 % 13.3 %

$756

$227















Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YOY MOM BMW 5.6 % 1.8 % 5.2 % 207.1 % 6.9 % Daimler 4.0 % 1.9 % 3.8 % 108.3 % 5.8 % Ford 4.2 % 2.0 % 3.3 % 105.8 % 26.0 % GM 4.3 % 3.4 % 3.7 % 24.7 % 13.5 % Honda 3.6 % 2.1 % 3.2 % 74.9 % 15.2 % Hyundai 4.3 % 1.5 % 3.8 % 188.6 % 12.3 % Kia 3.2 % 1.9 % 2.8 % 70.0 % 13.7 % Nissan 4.9 % 4.3 % 5.2 % 11.9 % -6.3 % Stellantis 6.0 % 3.5 % 5.1 % 68.6 % 17.4 % Subaru 3.2 % 2.1 % 2.7 % 48.8 % 17.6 % Toyota 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.9 % -2.9 % 3.1 % Volkswagen Group 6.0 % 2.4 % 5.5 % 150.9 % 9.4 % Industry 4.2 % 2.6 % 3.7 % 59.9 % 12.6 %











Revenue



Manufacturer May 2023 Forecast May 2022 Actual Apr 2023 Actual YOY MOM Industry $63,568,387,218 $49,671,624,150 $61,703,570,423 28.0 % 3.0 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

