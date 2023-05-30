Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products x Nautica Come Together for Shark Week

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautica is diving in again with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to drop a limited-edition Shark Week capsule. For the second year in a row, the Shark Week x Nautica collection will support Oceana. From 6/1 through 6/30, 50% of the purchase price of capsule items sold on Nautica.com will be donated to the ocean conservation organization.

Shark Week x Nautica (PRNewswire)

Featuring Sustainably Crafted polos, tees, hoodies, and swim shorts, the collection celebrates the synergies between Shark Week and Nautica – highlighting their ties to the water. The pieces are available on Nautica.com and Macy's.com as well in select Nautica and Macy's doors. Shark Week x Nautica is now live and can be found here.

In addition to the collection, Nautica worked with Oceana supporter, travel host and outdoor content creator Dylan Efron to capture video content from his first Shark Dive. Dylan also interviewed Nautica's newest Wavemaker, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, about the importance of sharks in our marine ecosystem. Dr. Hammerschlag is a marine ecologist and shark researcher who has published over 140 scientific articles that have been shared across numerous media outlets.

Shark Week is coming this July to Discovery Channel. For up-to-date information on Shark Week, follow #SharkWeek on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Nautica

Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that's iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,300 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com .

Follow @nautica on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Oceana:

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 275 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nautica