WHEN THEY HIT A THREE, BURRITOS ARE FREE: CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES "FREE-POINTER"

Each time a 3-pointer is made during the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will drop 300 free entrees via Twitter

The brand will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today introduced a new promotion called "Free-Pointer" ahead of the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series.

When a player in the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series hits a 3-pointer, Chipotle will drop 300 free entrees via Twitter. (PRNewswire)

How It Works

When a player in the series hits a 3-pointer, Chipotle will drop a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. The first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée from Chipotle*. The brand will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

3-Pointer Era

Chipotle is launching "Free-Pointer" for a championship matchup featuring two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the 2023 playoffs, so fans can expect many buckets and many free burritos. Over the past 10 years, the average number of 3-pointers made in men's professional games has increased by nearly 60%.

"Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball's biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos."

Back on Basketball's Biggest Stage

Chipotle has leveraged June basketball as a high-profile opportunity to spotlight brand fandom over the last few years. In 2022 and 2021, the brand hid free Chipotle in TV ads that aired during the series. In 2019, Chipotle premiered "freeting," a first-of-its-kind activation where every time an on-air announcer said the word "free" during the official coverage of the series, @ChipotleTweets live tweeted a unique text code for a chance to get a free burrito. Chipotle received various awards for the campaign, including Digiday's 'Best Use of Mobile' award, Adweek's Constellation award, and was also a finalist for the 2020 North American SABRE awards, Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Basketball Association, any of its affiliates or any NBA team or personnel, or Twitter. The use of any trade name or trademark of the National Basketball Association or Twitter is for identification and reference purposes only and does not imply any association.

*Free burrito codes will be valid for any regularly-priced entrée, subject to availability, through June 30. Valid in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with any other offers. For complete details, visit chipotle.com/text.

