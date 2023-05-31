LDJ Capital Introduces New Crypto Wealth Management Service for Discerning, Tech-Forward Investors

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LDJ Capital, a global single-family office that invests and manages investments, today announced the launch of its cryptocurrency wealth management services. The addition of cryptocurrency wealth management services is part of the firm's ongoing dedication to keeping pace with investment trends and addressing the evolving needs of its expansive clientele, including the leading-edge area of blockchain technology.

LDJ Capital adds Crypto Wealth Management Service

David Drake, Principal of LDJ Capital, said: "It is a service in demand, and I wish it had been available for the last 10 years. Our network of 489 family offices and institutions worldwide has indicated a demand for these exciting investments. We believe the market has matured so that we can offer the appropriate balance of risk and opportunity for our discerning clients."

With current total assets under management (AUM) of $56 million, LDJ Capital has extended its reach globally, providing investment management for high-asset clients from Vietnam, Dubai, Mauritius, Europe, and the United States.

The firm's wealth management services are comprehensive and designed to help clients navigate the complex landscape of cryptocurrency. From white-glove assistance for account setup and portfolio diversification to operational security guidance and blockchain industry education, LDJ Capital is committed to supporting clients in their cryptocurrency investment journey.

LDJ Capital Crypto Wealth Management team is building a sterling track record of service. "LDJ Capital's insightful strategies, customized to my goals and risk tolerance, have yielded impressive portfolio growth even in volatile markets. Their Crypto Wealth Management team excels in client communication, always ensuring we understand the crypto landscape. Their professional integrity is outstanding, instilling trust and confidence,"- said Pha Le, Founder and CEO of FXCE - Vietnam.

LDJ Capital's expansion into cryptocurrency wealth management emphasizes its commitment to offering a full range of innovative services and delivering exceptional results to its clients. For high-net-worth individuals interested in these services, visit https://ldjcapital.com/crypto-wealth-management.

About LDJ Capital

LDJ Capital is a single-family office that invests in the areas of real estate, hospitality, tech, telecom, mobile, entertainment, media, gaming, fintech, insurance, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and life sciences. The firm has a robust presence worldwide and a keen interest in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

LDJ Capital has three subdivisions:

LDJ Capital Group LDJ Real Estate Group The Soho Loft Media Group

For more information, visit: https://ldjcapital.com/

