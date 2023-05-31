Wix Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, issued its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report today. The report demonstrates the company's efforts towards building a more sustainable and inclusive business in 2022 and expands upon its inaugural ESG report with new initiatives to Wix's approach to a responsible ESG framework.

Highlights of the ESG Report:

Expanding the Wix Way to include operational efficiency in everything the company does when it comes to strategy, decision-making and execution.

Continuing to deliver Wix users the tools they need to be successful online, including community events and additional security measures.

Fostering a diverse and equitable culture where employees feel empowered, safe, supported, challenged and in possession of the resources needed to thrive both at work and in their personal lives.

Identifying operational inefficiencies and optimizing processes in specific areas to reduce the company's emissions footprint.

Continuing the commitment to best-in-class corporate governance practices to protect the interests of shareholders, employees and users.

"This report showcases our successes since the release of our inaugural ESG report last year and details new steps we're taking toward our mission of creating a platform for anyone to succeed online," said Avishai Abrahami, co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We're here to make a difference and, ultimately, create a better world for everyone, and with today's decisions we're solidifying our foundation - for our users, our people and our company - for the next decade of success for Wix."

Wix's full ESG Report can be found here: http://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

