On Belay Expands Leadership Team with Top Industry Experts to Support Practices in Value-Based Care

LAWRENCE, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Belay Health Solutions, the company on a mission to empower primary care practices to succeed in value-based care, today announced the addition of two executives to the team who will be instrumental in leading people and ACO operations.

Beth Patak joins as Executive Director, Government Programs & ACO Operations

Megan Sufka joins as Chief People Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome Beth and Megan to our team. Both leaders bring extensive expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to grow our company and support more practices in their transition to value-based care," said Andrew Allison, Co-Founder and CEO of On Belay. "Our promise of empowering physicians on their value-based journey can only be achieved with the continued support of our team and culture."

Beth Patak joins as Executive Director, Government Programs and ACO operations. She brings more than 23 years of healthcare leadership experience to On Belay. Most recently, she was Executive Director at Equality Health where she built and operationalized its ACO, one that participates in ACO REACH. She also serves on the Education Committee for the National Association of ACOs (NAACOs). As Executive Director of Government Programs and ACO Operations, she leads the compliance division and collaborates with the clinical and practice transformation teams to operationalize REACH and MSSP ACOs. "Building from the ground up with On Belay is both exciting and rewarding," said Patak. "I enjoy optimizing processes for growth around ACOs so there's a direct impact on providers and patients every day."

Megan Sufka joins as Chief People Officer to lead the People Team in hiring the right talent and ensuring a rewarding employee experience. Prior to joining On Belay, she was the Senior Vice President and Head of People at Unite Us, growing their company from 40 to 900 employees in four years. As an executive coach, Sufka brings a wealth of experience to the team. "We have an amazing culture and a strong belief in our mission at On Belay. As we scale, it is critical to bring in the right people and to support them while continuing to deepen our culture and people experience," said Sufka.

On Belay recently announced the addition of Chad Turner, Chief Growth Officer and Olga Eskinazi, VP of Marketing. The company doubled in size in the last six months and is hiring at a fast pace to meet the needs of its growing physician base.

About On Belay Health Solutions

On Belay Health Solutions is on a mission to empower primary care providers to deliver the best possible care, while optimizing their financial and operational performance. On Belay supports practices in successfully transitioning to value-based care with solutions that improve patient outcomes and care team experience. On Belay currently operates in 15 states, including Washington D.C., partnering with practices to create a brighter, more sustainable future for healthcare. Learn more at www.obhs.com.

