KIOTI Tractor Adds K9 2400 Cab Model to UTV Lineup

WENDELL, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., introduces the K9 2400 Cab model to its popular utility vehicle (UTV) lineup. Building upon the proven K9 2400 UTV, the new cab model features a factory-installed, climate-controlled cab, ensuring operators are equipped to combat the elements while tackling tough jobs. As with other models in the K9 Series, the K9 2400 Cab offers contemporary styling, enhanced ergonomics and an abundance of storage.

The K9 2400 Cab features a 24-horsepower, three-cylinder, KIOTI diesel engine. Selectable two- or four-wheel-drive options with limited slip front axle and mechanically actuated locking rear differential allows operators to tailor performance to the terrain. The new UTV is equipped with speed-sensitive, electric power steering, and a redesigned CVT that utilizes engine braking, giving operators a premium driving experience.

With ground speeds up to 31 mph, the K9 2400 Cab model boasts a payload capacity of 1,750 pounds and towing capacity of 1,300 pounds. Other key features include an all-steel cargo bed with spray-in bed liner, a dump bed capacity of 1,102 pounds and ample ground clearance of 12.5 inches. All this combined gives you a tough and reliable UTV that can traverse the most challenging terrains to get where you need to go to get jobs done.

"We've kept our customers' needs top of mind with each addition to our UTV lineup. You see this most recently with the introduction of the K9 2400 Cab, which prioritizes comfort and durability," said Turf Care Product Line Manager Steven Benedict. "Whether the operator is a landowner hauling materials or a professional moving people and tools, our customers can trust their KIOTI UTV is built to weather the toughest conditions."

To learn more about the new K9 2400 Cab model, as well as the rest of the KIOTI UTV lineup, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-110 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers for both residential and commercial use and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, North Carolina. and with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

