QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2023 -- QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will participate in the following conferences in June.

Termeer Foundation "From Startups to Scaleups" Seminar (June 7, 2023) Format: Date: Startups Panel Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: Location: 8:45 – 9:40 AM ET Cambridge, MA



Longwood Healthcare Leaders Spring MIT Conference (June 7-8, 2023) Format: Date: "Advances in Neurosciences" Panel Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: Location: 8:50 AM ET Cambridge, MA



Mass General Brigham 2023 World Medical Innovation Forum in Partnership with Bank of America (June 12-14, 2023) Format: "The Innovation Gap: Dissecting Emerging Modalities and Mechanisms for Treating CNS Diseases" Panel Date: Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: Location: 3:30 – 4:10 PM ET Boston, MA



2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright & Co. Private Company Showcase (June 20-22, 2023) Format: Date: Presentation Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: Location: 10:20 – 10:40 AM ET Kiawah Island, SC

QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

