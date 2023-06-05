The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Eli Lilly Suisse S.A sign Declaration of Collaboration to support clinical research and healthcare innovation

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed a Declaration of Collaboration with Eli Lilly, a global healthcare leader. As capital of the United Arab Emirates, this partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for healthcare and life science by seeking to establish a framework for collaboration on clinical research, real-world evidence and healthcare technology.

Witnessed by HE Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Leigh Ann Pusey, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications at Lilly, the Declaration of Collaboration was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Irina Zaporozhets, Vice President and General Manager Middle East at Lilly.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei said: "Through international collaborations, Abu Dhabi seeks to lead research groups supported by global partners to explore the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare sector worldwide, as well as provide quality care to patients. Under the directives of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi is paving the way for the region's transformative journey through innovation, life science and valuable partnerships with global players in the field. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) is proud to partner with Eli Lilly to further improve healthcare outcomes, while providing quality care and breakthrough treatments to patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Both parties will drive clinical research and life science activities in the Emirate with a focus on oncology, diabetes and neurological diseases, while leveraging Abu Dhabi's evolving healthcare and life science infrastructure and capabilities.

Irina Zaporozhets said: "Our collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi reflects Lilly's deep commitment to expanding access to our medicines and promoting innovation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery."

Led by DoH, an Abu Dhabi delegation is visiting the United States between June 1st, 2023 and June 8th, 2023 to showcase the Emirate's partnership opportunities and explore collaboration with leading organisations in research and development, manufacturing and health innovation.

The delegation's mission will culminate in Boston, coinciding with Abu Dhabi's participation at BIO International Convention 2023 to exhibit the Emirate's growth and development of its biotechnology industry.

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

For further information on DoH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/

