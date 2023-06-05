The Executive Leadership Council Announces the Appointment of Fabian Milburn as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today announced the appointment of Fabian Milburn as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. The ELC is the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs and global thought leaders. The organization advocates for advancing Black leadership by increasing the number of Black corporate CEOs, C-Suite executives and board members of global corporations, and building the pipeline of the next generation of Black corporate leaders.

Mr. Milburn will set the legal strategy for The ELC and its future needs, ensuring The ELC's policies comply with laws and regulations. He will oversee business transactions and minimize legal risks for staff and members of the board. He will lead The ELC's human resources team as its business advisor and develop and oversee the organization's human resources activities. Mr. Milburn will also assist in managing the efforts of the board of directors and lead advocacy initiatives that reflect The ELC's support for public policies.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Fabian to our executive leadership team," said Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The ELC. "He is a seasoned legal advisor and strategist with experience leading large teams in major corporations and institutions. He will be a great asset to our organization.

Prior to joining The ELC staff, Mr. Milburn served as Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Officer for the Brooklyn Museum. Mr. Milburn has also served as Chief Operating Officer for Zeitgeist Reach, a technology start-up addressing the need to train and upskill today's workforce. He serves on its advisory board.

Mr. Milburn has extensive expertise in the media sector, serving in senior leadership roles at Oxygen Media, Warner Bros., and Amazon's Audible division. At Oxygen, he successfully helped integrate the company into the NBC Universal portfolio of cable properties following its acquisition. At Warner Bros., he oversaw the team responsible for business and operations for the studio's marquee franchises, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and TMZ. Mr. Milburn also served as the senior executive leader at Amazon's Audible and was responsible for creating the division's original content deal-making and production budgeting process. He also served as the lead strategic business advisor for the division's international offices.

Mr. Milburn received his undergraduate degree from The Pennsylvania State University and is a graduate of The Washington College of Law at The American University. He has served two terms as a board member of The Pennsylvania State University College of Liberal Arts Alumni Society and is an advisor to Penn State Piazza Center which focuses on best practices for responsible Greek life on the nation's college campuses. Mr. Milburn is a board member of the Viola E. Milburn Bridging the Gap Foundation and is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

