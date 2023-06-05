Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, To Appear on Fox Business' Mornings With Maria Today

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc., d/b/a Dominari Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) announced that Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, its wholly-owned broker-dealer and registered investment advisor subsidiary, is scheduled to appear as a guest this morning on "Mornings With Maria." during the 6 am to 7 am time period. "Mornings With Maria" is Fox Business' highly rated program that breaks down the latest in financial news and political headlines. Mr. Wool will provide expert opinion on numerous topics impacting the broader economy and investor community. This will be his third appearance on the show during the last six months.

Mr. Wool has deep experience in the financial services and banking sectors having held senior level roles across many of Wall St.'s top firms including Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, and Revere Securities. He currently is also a board member of the Dominari Inc.

Dominari Securities is a full-service boutique investment bank catering to growth-minded, high-net worth individuals, family offices, small-to-midsized institutions, entrepreneurs, and founders.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org . Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

