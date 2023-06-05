SESAC Honors Film and Television Composers and Publishers at Annual Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC PRO hosted its annual Film & Television Composer Awards at the Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, June 1. A group of the industry's top executives, publishers, and composers came together for the invitation-only event. The awards dinner honored SESAC's top composers in the categories of film, network television, local television, cable television, and streaming media.
"It's such an honor to have our talented crew of composers and publishers together to celebrate not only their own success, but the success of their peers," said Erin Collins, SESAC's Senior Vice President, TV/Film Creative Services. "We all look forward to this night when we recognize the passion and hard work that SESAC composers bring to their craft throughout the year and honor the amazing music they create for film and television."
Nathalie Bonin was honored for the co-composition of the Grammy-winning film soundtrack, Women Warriors: The Voices of Change. Fellow award winner Ego Plum recently won the Annie Award for The Cuphead Show! In other categories, composers Christophe Beck, Danny Lux, Jason Halbert, Gabriel Mann, and Jon Ehrlich took home awards, recognizing the compositions to some of the industry's most popular shows including The Resident, Grey's Anatomy, The Kelly Clarkson Show, A Million Little Things, and many more.
Below is a full list of honorees:
FILM
Nathalie Bonin: Women Warriors: The Voices of Change
STREAMING MEDIA
Ego Plum
CABLE Television
Watt White
NETWORK Television
Danny Lux: Grey's Anatomy, Station 19
Devin Powers: Beyond the Edge
Evan Frankfort: One Team: The Power of Sports
François Hasden: 48 Hours
Gabriel Mann: A Million Little Things
Guillermo Brown: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Hagar Ben Ari: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jason Derlatka: The Resident
Jon Ehrlich: The Resident
Michael Egizi: CBS Promos
Paul Buckley: Odd Squad
Steven Scalfati: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Tim Young: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Would Work Sound: Wild Child, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, Lucky Dog, Mission Unstoppable, Pet Vet Dream Team, Innovation Nation
Five Hundred South Songs: A Million Little Things, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19
Melywork Music: 48 Hours
Must See Music: America's Got Talent, Late Night with Seth Meyers
Songfair Inc: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Twentieth Tunes Music Inc: The Resident
Zoo to You: Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Hope in the Wild, Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog, Mission Unstoppable, One Team: The Power of Sports, Pet Vet Dream Team, Wild Child
LOCAL Television
Bob DeMarco: Extra, The Doctors
David Catalano: Maury, Judge Jerry
David Feldstein: Hearts of Heroes
Dennis C. Brown: Two and a Half Men
Devin Powers: Couples Court, Paternity Court, Whacked Out Sports
Gabriel Mann: Modern Family
Glenn Sherman: Maury
Jason Halbert: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kenny Lattimore: Divorce Court
Larry Brown: Animal Rescue, Dog Tales, Missing
Michael Egizi: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, The Doctors, The Drew Barrymore Show, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Hot Bench, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray
Paul Buckley: 2 Broke Girls
Would Work Sound: Free Enterprise, Hearts of Heroes, Oh Baby!, Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin
29 New Tunes Publishing: The Doctors
AND Syndicated Productions Inc: Extra
Anthem Test Vision: The King of Queens
Beginning to Roar Inc: Couples Court with the Cutlers, Paternity Court
Jillian DVG Music: Maury
Must See Music: Judge Jerry, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Musica Telemundo: Suelta la Sopa
Songfair Inc: DailyMailTV, Dr. Phil, Entertainment Tonight, Hot Bench, Rachael Ray
Twentieth Tunes Music Inc: Modern Family
Warner Hollywood Music LLC: 2 Broke Girls, Two and a Half Men
Zoo to You: Free Enterprise, Hearts of Heroes, Oh Baby!, Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin
About SESAC PRO:
SESAC Performing Rights drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. The company represents top-tier songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC Performing Rights is a division of SESAC Music Group, a global multi-line music company.
Media Contact:
Jenna Smith
SESAC Inc.
jsmith@sesac.com
615.932.7905
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE SESAC Music Group