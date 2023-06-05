SpartanNash Names Brandon Pasch as Vice President, Center Store Merchandising

Pasch brings nearly 17 years of merchandising experience to new role; advances next generation of merchandising transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the hiring of Brandon Pasch as Vice President, Center Store Merchandising, effective immediately. Pasch will play a key role in advancing the Company's merchandising transformation, developing strategy and driving winning results in a major segment of SpartanNash's business.

Food solutions company SpartanNash today announced the hiring of Brandon Pasch as Vice President, Center Store Merchandising. (PRNewswire)

"Brandon is a skilled leader in merchandising, with extensive experience across many categories within the retail and grocery industry," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. "We're thrilled to have his unique perspective and unyielding work ethic to help improve the in-store guest experience at our retail locations and for our independent wholesale customers."

Pasch joins the team following the recent hire of Arpen Shah as Vice President, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics, last month. These strategic additions reflect the Company's continued commitment to its merchandising transformation, which leverages key insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-centric innovation. The Company recently shared it has entered the next phase of its merchandising transformation, and Pasch's leadership will be pivotal.

Pasch most recently served as Vice President of Merchandising, Center Store at Giant Eagle Inc., a supermarket chain with more than 400 retail locations. Prior to Giant Eagle, Pasch held leadership roles in merchandising, planning and buying at Meijer and Target. He also served as a Financial Analyst at Ford. Pasch earned his undergraduate degree in finance and entrepreneurial studies from the University of Minnesota.

