Arula unveils 'Intimates' line catering to millennial and Generation Z women

National mid- and plus-size fashion retailer adds undies and bras in-store and online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arula , the growing mid- and plus-size fashion brand under Stand Out For Good, Inc. will enter a new market with the launch of its intimates collection. The brand is poised to expand with the new product line after doubling its store count and tripling its sales since rebranding in August 2021. The collection will feature over 130 styles of bras, bralettes, undies and loungewear, providing an updated look and feel that is different from what is currently available for the mid- and plus-size consumer.

"Our guest wants effortless intimates that make her feel beautiful, and we saw a huge white space in the market," said Dana Seguin, brand president of Arula and alum of SPANX and Aerie. "The product closest to your body needs to feel the best. I'm excited for Arula to be the first choice of intimates for the mid- and plus-size consumer."

Arula Intimates offers customers on-trend bras, bralettes and undies built on comfort. The line is sized the same as apparel for the easiest fit and shopping experience. The pieces come in everyday favorites like blush, brown and black, but also fun hues like lavender and cobalt.

The collection was developed based on customer feedback. Arula's 312,000 social media followers have shared comments inquiring about when the brand would offer intimates. Bras, lingerie and undies are all among top search terms on Arula's website—another indication customers desired pretty, soft, and feminine intimates found at standard-size retailers.

Leading the charge are industry veterans Dana Seguin and Suzanne Marsden, who have 50 years of combined experience in the intimates industry. When it came to marketing, the creative execution was a full team effort—Arula employees, influencers and models all participated in the launch. Arula even featured 10 mid- and plus-size team members to model for its "For Us, By Us" campaign as a way to show the products on the women who helped create them.

"The industry's mindset toward bras has always been that to get support you have to over-construct, and beauty is left out of the equation," said Suzanne Marsden, head buyer for Arula. "When designing the line, we felt that support and beauty are equally important, especially to the millennial and Gen Z consumer. It's never been done in the plus-size industry."

To celebrate the launch, Arula is offering buy one, get one 50% off all their bras and bralettes, so customers can try the full collection. For more information about the Arula Intimates line, visit arula.com.

About Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Stand Out For Good, Inc. is a purpose-based, inspiring lifestyle and fashion family of brands rooted in community and committed to giving back. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Stand Out For Good, Inc. represents 121 Altar'd State stores, 38 Arula boutiques, 10 Vow'd boutiques, seven Tullabee boutiques and four AS Revival stores in 39 states. Stand Out For Good is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Locally and globally, Stand Out For Good, Inc. has partnered with over 4,000 nonprofits that provide food, clothing, resources, education, and love to those in need. To learn more about the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, visit altardstate.com.

