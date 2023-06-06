Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc. is Now Corium Innovations, Inc., Reflecting Commitment to Specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc., a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced its new name, Corium Innovations, Inc. ("Corium Innovations"), effective immediately. This name change reflects the company's ongoing focus on offering cutting-edge drug delivery capabilities and solutions.

Corium Innovations, Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

This name change reflects the company's ongoing focus on offering cutting-edge drug delivery capabilities and solutions.

Corium Innovations has decades of experience in leveraging groundbreaking transdermal technology to deliver innovative development, manufacturing, and product solutions that lead to superior benefits and outcomes. The company is committed to finding new ways to bring the benefits of its proprietary transdermal, transmucosal and microarray delivery platforms to different patient and consumer groups in customary or challenging usage situations. Additional details can be found at https://www.coriuminv.com.

"As we are focused on building the most innovative and successful specialty contract development and manufacturing organization in our industry, we took this opportunity to ensure that our outward identity reflects our inward focus - starting with our name and corporate branding," said Dr. Mark Sirgo, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident about the promise of our future and excited to introduce the name and visual identity, which bring that promise to life."

"I am excited to continue to build our specialty CDMO business as we continue to provide new and innovative solutions to our partners seeking opportunities in the transdermal development and manufacturing space," said Dan Arsulowicz, Chief Operating Officer.

The original CDMO was founded in 1995 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and acquired by Gurnet Point Capital in 2018. Corium Innovations was formed in October 2022 through an investment by Webster Equity Partners for more than $400 million in value.

About Corium Innovations

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Corium Innovations is a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies. With a track record spanning nearly 30 years, Corium Innovations offers end-to-end solutions to its partners, from formulation and product development work, through commercial-scale manufacturing and packaging. The company's success is enabled by its state-of-the-art facilities, highly tenured operational leadership, and proprietary proven drug delivery technologies, CORPLEX™ and MICROCOR®. For more information, visit https://www.coriuminv.com.

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a leading healthcare fund that invests in de-risked life sciences companies. Gurnet Point primarily focuses on businesses that have high growth potential in the late product development and commercialization stages of their evolution. These companies become partners not just because of their capacity to generate economic value, but also because of their potential to deliver social impact. Gurnet Point's team of highly experienced industry executives work closely with its portfolio companies, with an active approach driving operational transformation and outsized returns. www.gurnetpointcapital.com

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. https://websterequitypartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corium Innovations, Inc.