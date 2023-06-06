Dogtopia Agreement Brings Four New Daycares to New Jersey and New York

Orangetheory Fitness Franchisees Eric and Tara Hudson Diversify Portfolio with Leading Pet Wellness Franchise

DENVILLE, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise, announced today the signing of a franchise agreement, which will bring four new dog daycares to the Tri-State Area. Behind the agreement are Orangetheory Fitness franchisees Eric and Tara Hudson, who will develop their daycares in Passaic County, New Jersey, and Rockland County, New York. In New Jersey, Dogtopia currently has six daycares open with two in development, and in New York, the company has 10 existing daycares with one in development.

"The Hudsons are a perfect addition to the Dogtopia family," said Alex Samios, Chief Growth Officer of Dogtopia. "Franchisees from the fitness sector have performed extremely well in our leading pet franchise, so partnering with the Hudsons to develop four new locations throughout New Jersey and New York was a natural fit."

Eric and Tara have been Orangetheory Fitness franchisees since 2016, with three gyms open and one in development. Their interest in Dogtopia was sparked after they adopted a puppy named Roxy last year and saw firsthand how much value Dogtopia can bring to pet parents.

"We are strong, driven, passionate leaders with a proven track record of success as multi-unit franchise owners, having led the development, growth, and operations of some of the most successful locations within the Orangetheory network," said Tara. "With three children and a 10-month-old puppy, we thought Dogtopia was the perfect brand to diversify our portfolio and continue showing our family what can be achieved with hard work, drive, and compassion."

This deal with the Hudsons continues a hot streak of new franchise agreements for Dogtopia in 2023. Last month, the company announced it surpassed 500 signed agreements, propelled by a historic 33-unit deal with a Los Angeles-based family office.

Dogtopia has attracted entrepreneurs from a variety of notable backgrounds and franchise brands, such as Orangetheory Fitness, Primrose Schools, Dunkin, Jimmy John's, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Sports Clips. The network comprises both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings, and many different types of experienced business owners.



About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paw as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

