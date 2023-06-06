Kaleyra Recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a global CPaaS leader, has been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50607923, May 2023).

The IDC MarketScape reports provide in-depth evaluations of companies based on a range of criteria, including market presence, product portfolio, and customer satisfaction.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Kaleyra has a comprehensive and well-balanced portfolio aside as well as a solid services stack." The report notes companies should "Consider Kaleyra if you require a global and sophisticated mobile messaging, voice, and/or conversational solution where specific vertical expertise is highly required."

"IDC's employment of rigorous methodologies and extensive research underscores our reputation of providing accurate market insights and identifying key players. We arm businesses with the critical information they need to make key technology decisions," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President at IDC. "With IDC MarketScape, decision-makers can assess potential vendors quantitatively and qualitatively. Being recognized as a Major Player in our report demonstrates Kaleyra's ability to meet industry or exceed standards and deliver exceptional service."

"We are honored to be named as a Major Player in the CPaaS industry by the IDC MarketScape," said Mauro Carobene, CRO at Kaleyra. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the industry, driving positive change and meeting the evolving communication needs of businesses worldwide."

Kaleyra's CEO, Dario Calogero, shared, "We believe Kaleyra's position as a Major Player in the CPaaS market reflects the company's strong commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With this recognition, Kaleyra inspires trust and confidence among its existing and potential clients."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carrier.

