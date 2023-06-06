OTAVA Recognized on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named OTAVA to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list .

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"OTAVA is honored to have been on this esteemed list of solution providers for five consecutive years," said Tom Wilten, President and General Manager, OTAVA. "Our continued success and the rapidly growing market demand for business resilience and security has given us a great opportunity to be laser focused on delivering those solutions that are most important for our customers. OTAVA is proud to be a trusted service provider among its community of outstanding partners and customers."

OTAVA is an industry-leading compliant multi-cloud provider with locations around the world. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. OTAVA's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments. OTAVA's hands-on, people-centered approach turns a great multi-cloud solution into an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 .

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

