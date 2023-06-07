BullseyeEngagement Appoints Margaret Lazo to Advisory Board

HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BullseyeEngagement LLC today announced that Margaret Lazo has accepted an appointment to its Advisory Board. A bilingual and bicultural executive with a history of successful leadership, Ms. Lazo has established an exemplary reputation for leading transformation and change with demonstrated expertise in human capital management and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. She is presently associated with Cerberus Capital Management's Operating and Advisory Company as a Senior Operating Consultant, leading human capital initiatives across its portfolio companies.

Before joining Cerberus, Ms. Lazo most recently was Chief Human Resources Officer at Univision Communications, Inc. (now Televisa Univision) for five years, where she contemporized and elevated the people function through enhanced capabilities in total rewards, organization development, talent acquisition and HRIS analytics providing management with greater operational and strategic human capital leadership. In addition, she launched several initiatives that advanced culture and DE&I across the organization.

Earlier in her career Ms. Lazo was Global Human Resources Leader at GE Capital Americas and held a series of high-profile roles at NBC Universal both before and immediately after its acquisition by Comcast.

Commenting on her Advisory Board appointment, Ms. Lazo stated, "I am so glad to have been introduced to BullseyeEngagement and its impressive suite of human capital software solutions. They must be the best kept secret in the industry, and I intend to help them change that. Adeel has done a remarkable job attracting a distinguished and diverse group of advisors, and I feel honored to join them. I hope to make my contribution to BullseyeEngagement's success by strategizing with the BullseyeEngagement team to broaden the company's exposure, leveraging our collective, extensive professional network."

Adeel Zaidi, Founder & CEO of BullseyeEngagement, remarked "Margaret has accumulated a wide range of executive experience at large, well-known companies, and I hope to draw on those experiences to help our team formulate the growth path forward for BullseyeEngagement. Margaret is very knowledgeable about our industry landscape and can provide us specific insights about how to position our Talent Development Platform for maximum success. Her willingness to advocate for BullseyeEngagement will be invaluable."

