Collins Aerospace's InteliSence™ intelligent cabin wins a Crystal Cabin Award for advancing passenger comfort

HAMBURG, Germany, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, has been named a winner of a 2023 Crystal Cabin Award – the only international award for excellence in aircraft interior innovation.

Collins' InteliSence™ intelligent cabin enables predictive service, predictive maintenance and a more personalized air travel experience.

Placing first in the Passenger Comfort category, Collins' InteliSence™ intelligent cabin is an intuitive, integrated intelligence system, providing cabin crew and maintenance technicians with insights and predictions to improve airline operations, cabin service and the passenger experience.

Combining advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and an array of sensors, the InteliSence intelligent cabin enables predictive service, predictive maintenance and a more personalized air travel experience.

A jury of aviation industry experts announced winners across eight categories at the 17th annual awards ceremony held June 6 in Hamburg, Germany. With the InteliSence intelligent cabin win in 2023, Collins has now won a total of 13 Crystal Cabin Awards.

Collins Aerospace had a total of three Crystal Cabin Award finalists for 2023. In addition to the InteliSence™ intelligent cabin experience, Q-Tech™ sound absorbing metamaterial and Pothos™ cabin air ionizer were also finalists.

