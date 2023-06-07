EcoSmart™ Unveils New EcoSmart Element™ Tankless Electric Water Heaters

Upgraded Technology Meets Consumer Need with Sustainable Solutions

WATERBURY, Conn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoSmart™, a leader in green, economical tankless electric water heaters, has announced the launch of its new EcoSmart Element™ family. Available in three sizes (12 kW, 18 kW, and 27 kW), these tankless electric water heaters are ideal for residential use and new construction.

EcoSmart™ Element™ tankless electric water heaters provide endless hot water at a great value. The durable, compact design is easy to use, install and maintain. 12 kW models are best suited for point-of-use installation. In warmer climates, 18 kW and 27 kW units can provide endless hot water to an entire single-family home. Ideal for residential homes and new construction. (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to making energy-efficient water heaters more budget-friendly," said Neda Ahmaripour, director, global product and center of excellence, at EcoSmart. "We are continually upgrading our technology to fulfill customer needs and provide more sustainable solutions for future generations with the EcoSmart Element."

EcoSmart, part of the Rheem® family of brands, designed these compact models to provide endless hot water at the point-of-use (12 kW) or to the whole home (18 kW and 27 kW). These models are more efficient than a standard electric tank, plus the on-demand heating eliminates energy waste by heating water only when needed.

Features include copper immersion heating elements that fit into a single chamber with threaded brass connections for easy replacement. Additionally, the stainless-steel heat exchanger reduces corrosion for a longer life.

Housed in a durable engineered polymer shell, each EcoSmart Element tankless electric water heater is designed with safety top-of-mind. Each model incorporates SafeStart™ technology upon start-up, as well as during power outages, to help avoid dry-fire occurrences. A manual reset thermal cut-out also comes equipped on every unit, which senses when the system has exceeded the high-temperature limits.

Designed with a variable temperature range of 60 – 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the EcoSmart Element models have a flow rate capacity ranging between 1.2 to 6.6 gallons per minute (GPM). In warmer climates, the 18 kW and 27 kW can run a kitchen faucet plus a shower and bathroom faucet simultaneously depending on the model and inlet water temperature. In colder climates, installing multiple point-of-use water heaters as a dedicated hot water source for appliances such as a dishwasher or washing machine reduces water heat loss and waiting on hot water.

EcoSmart Element tankless electric water heaters are available on Amazon.com and backed by a five-year warranty for leaks and a one-year warranty for its parts. To learn more about the EcoSmart Element as well as the brand's full line of tankless electric water heaters, visit ecosmartus.com.

About EcoSmart®

EcoSmart® is 'Sharing the Warmth' as a leader in the evolution of water with sustainable, energy-efficient tankless electric water heaters that provides endless hot water. It is our mission to drive the progression of efficiency maximized by developing advanced tankless electric hot water heating solutions. Today, EcoSmart products deliver energy-efficient hot water for multiple residential applications including whole home, point-of-use, radiant heating, and pool and spa. EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters can also be used in commercial and industrial applications. Wherever hot water is needed—EcoSmart has the solutions—making us a leader in producing and distributing green water heating products that are efficient and economical.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovations that save energy and support a more sustainable future. With products available in more than 80 countries, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand and the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. The company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas®, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Splendid®, Solahart® EverHot™and MHG Group as well as Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EcoSmart