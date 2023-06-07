RealTruck introduces 'RealTruck Crew' for National Get Outdoors Day

Truck and Outdoor Enthusiasts invite people to get 'Out in the Real'

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer and retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, is kicking off National Get Outdoors Day, June 10 by introducing its roster of outdoor enthusiasts who live and breathe the RealTruck way of life. The "'RealTruck Crew" is made up of off-roaders and over-landers, extreme sportsmen and women, truck enthusiasts and others whose passion is to live and explore 'Out in the Real."

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9174751-realtruck-celebrates-realtruck-crew-for-national-get-outdoors-day/

"It's core to our brand DNA to inspire truck owners and followers to get Out in the Real and experience life off the grid," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer at RealTruck. "We've invited RealTruck Crew members, who live the RealTruck lifestyle every day, to share their unique and inspiring stories on their platforms to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day."

RealTruck featured female crew members on International Women's Day with its 'Women in the Real' campaign. The brand is currently highlighting anglers with a dedicated landing page at realtruck.com to inspire people to pursue their trophy catch. In all, the RealTruck Crew includes over 20 people, including Maria Lovely (skiing/hunting), Jesse Anderson (outdoor enthusiast), Tonje Helene Blomseth (Alaskan off-the-grider), Ickdeep Singh (truck enthusiast) and Jeremiah Goley (off-roading/overlanding).

"The outdoors shaped who I am and I'm confident that it will always play a role in my everyday life. The experiences I've had in the mountains are by far my favorite and I will always continue chasing them," said Lovely. I love RealTruck's mission and the fact that they are constantly inspiring and encouraging people. I'm so excited to continue sharing positive messages around the outdoors and how I use my truck to create great memories."

To learn more about the RealTruck Crew visit RealTruck.com.

About RealTruck

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of their primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck, Inc. to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through the RealTruck, Inc. sales channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

